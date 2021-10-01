Two-Time #1 DJ in the World Dimitri "Vegas" Thivaios Launches 'Alien Samurai Dino Warriors' NFT Drop With ENVOY Network

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Sale: October 2 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 5pm CET

https://opensea.io/collection/dinowarriors

ENVOY Network , the premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) agency producing a new era of collectables for entertainment, musicians, artists and brands, is set to release their exclusive Alien Samurai Dino Warriors NFT collection with Dimitri Vegas and an iconic creative team.

Filled with pieces of unique digital art introducing the characters from Vegas's brand new comic novel, the Alien Samurai Dino Warriors NFT drop is expected to be snapped up by eager collectors within hours of hitting the NFT marketplace: OpenSea.

This is Dimitri's first-ever NFT collection, consisting of several tiers of digital art, including an 'Diamond', one-of-a-kind NFT, unlocking a plethora of future exclusive pieces for the owner including:



1 of 1 graphic novel variant cover.

Doubles as a membership card to DinoCon, an online event for all Dino Warriors NFT holders that will take place after the sale.

A '1 of 1' extended 'director's cut' NFT of the full graphic novel, including "NFT exclusive" extra story-pages*.

A '1 of 1' signed NFT script of the comic book (upon anniversary of release of the graphic novel)*.

A limited edition celebration NFT upon release of each "Alien Samurai Dino Warriors" issue (on release of each issue)*.

A signed copy of the first issue of the comic (on release of the first comic issue)*.

Signed copy of the graphic novel*.

The full drop featuring community, silver and gold tiers designed to make NFT's accessible to everyone, hits the market on October 2 via OpenSea at 8am PST/11am EST/5pm CET.

Creator Dimitri's Alien Samurai Dino Warriors was born from the global music star's childhood passion for comic books and cartoons.

Dimitri has introduced the concept through an NFT art collection of some of the main different comic characters, ahead of the release of the graphic novel series that will introduce the world to the cornerstones of the mythology and the dinosaur's first adventures.

Belgian born Dimitri explains: "I'm using all the best Alien Samurai Dino Warriors designs to create this drop, and have drawn on my experience as a trading card collector. I still own all the cards that I had as a teenager so for me the concept of virtual creating, and collecting NFTs is genuinely interesting.

"I love comics, animation and the entertainment industry, and hope I can build this intellectual property that will inspire the next generation of kids to do the same."

Vegas has assembled an iconic development team for Dino Warriors, collaborating closely with acclaimed producer David Uslan and his renowned father Michael Uslan, the originator and the executive producer of the Batman movie franchise.

Also on the team is comic book writer Erik Burnham (Ghostbusters, Back To The Future, Transformers, A-Team and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics) and editor Heather Antos for the project, who launched Marvel's Star Wars series and also co-created Marvel's character Gwenpool.

Alien Samurai Dino Warriors are a group of adolescent dinosaurs who must master martial arts – and how to be modern-day teenagers – in order to defend the place they now call home, Earth.

Community Tier:

Dino Warriors "Squad" Artwork Edition (2021)

Silver Tier:

Dino Warriors "Classic" Silver Edition Trading Card (2021)

Includes: 2000 normal cards, 86 holographic cards, 30 reverse holographic cards, 152 gold cards, 203 silver cards, 754 bronze cards, 15 rainbow cards, 1760 8-bit cards

Gold Tier:

Dino Warriors "T-Rex" Gold Edition 3D Statue (2021)

Dino Warriors "Triceratops" Gold Edition 3D Statue (2021)

Dino Warriors "Velociraptor" Gold Edition 3D Statue (2021)

Dino Warriors "Stegosaurus" Gold Edition 3D Statue (2021)

Dino Warriors "Dilophosaurus" Gold Edition 3D Statue (2021)

Dino Warriors "T-Rex Battle Mode" Gold Edition 3D Statue (2021)

Dino Warriors "Mammal King" Gold Edition 3D Statue (2021)

Dino Warriors "Savage Cybershark" Gold Edition 3D Statue (2021)

Diamond Tier:

Dino Warriors "One Of A Kind" Diamond Edition Artwork (2021) - For auction



Dedicated to making NFTs accessible for everyone, ENVOY is the first NFT agency with every release offering both premium purchases, and unique 'community driven' NFTs to empower fans and give them access to their favourite artists' NFTs in ways never seen before.

For more information about ENVOY Network please go to: https://envoy.ar t or join their Telegram group: https://t.me/envoynetwork

Founder biographies, ENVOY Network logo, FAQs on ENVOY Network and NFTs can be accessed here

More information on Dino Warriors can be accessed here and the website is www.dinowarriors.io

SOURCE ENVOY

Related Links

http://envoy.art/

