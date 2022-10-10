Two-Time Mosconi Cup MVP, Skyler Woodward Joins the Cuetec Team

CARLSTADT, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuetec and Imperial are excited to announce that Skyler Woodward has joined the Cuetec Team of Professional Players and Brand Ambassadors.

Skyler Woodward Joins the Cuetec Team

One of the leading names in cue sports, Woodward has represented the United States at every Mosconi Cup since 2015 and was voted the most valuable player (MVP) in 2018 and 2019. Skyler's accomplishments extend far beyond the Mosconi Cup though, having won the 2019 Derby City Classic Master of the Table, 2019 Derby City Classic 9-Ball Division, 2019 US Open 8-ball Championships, and the 2017 World Pool Series RYO Rack Classic.

"From the outside you can't help but notice how things have changed with Cuetec," says Woodward. "Getting to know everyone at the company, it has just felt like a really good fit, and a company that wants to help me to focus on being the best player I can be."

Woodward will be representing Cuetec using the all-new AVID playing shaft, which is the high-performance evolution of Cuetec's glass-bonded shaft construction. When asked about his new gear, Woodward says, "An AVID cue ended up in my hands a little while back, and to say that I was impressed would be an understatement. After I found out how much it cost, I couldn't believe it. I was truly amazed by its performance. I'm looking forward to taking down competitors who are using equipment that costs thousands of dollars more. I believe AVID is the best performance value in billiards, hands down."

"We couldn't be happier to have Skyler represent Cuetec," says Cuetec's president, Jones Chang. "When people think of Skyler, they usually think of his accomplishments on the table, such as his two Mosconi Cup MVP awards, but what really stood out for Cuetec was his character and his commitment to recognizing his full potential. We look forward to working with him for a very long time."

In partnering with Cuetec, Woodward joins several other big names on the brand's roster. "I am excited to be part of the Cuetec Team," says Woodward. "They really do seem to take their player's feedback seriously. My new teammates have already been very welcoming, and I get the feeling that when they are not playing me, they are really rooting for me."

Look for Skyler next at the U.S. Open Championship, beginning October 10th at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

About Cuetec

Cuetec burst onto the billiard scene in 1989, developing the first composite cue. Today, Cuetec prides itself in offering the most technologically advanced high-performance playing equipment. From Cuetec's AVID line to the it's World Championship winning carbon fiber Cynergy line, every product is designed and engineered to give competitors the ultimate in performance and value. For more information, please visit www.cuetec.com. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CuetecUSA

About Imperial

Imperial is the exclusive distributor for Cuetec in the United States. Imperial and Cuetec work together to maintain that professional quality players and cherish. Imperial International is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and licensed products from the NFL, MLB, NHL and several high-profile colleges and universities. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget. Add a huge assortment of licensed product and there is no other company that you will need to look to for your game room, dorm room and man cave needs. For more information, visit http://www.imperialusa.com. Follow Imperial on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @imperial_usa.

