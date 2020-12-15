Two Wall Street Pros named to lead Chrysalis Holdings LLC To Drive Growth In Its FinTech Companies which includes Leading Veteran Mortgage Lender, NewDay USA

David Olson brings a unique combination of experience in investment banking, private equity, financial services and management of public and privately held companies. Kimberly Browne brings valuable expertise in corporate finance, including warehouse lending, capital markets and operations.

"David has been an advisor to Chrysalis and NewDay USA since 2009, providing guidance about financial markets and capitalization strategy," said Robert Posner, CEO of NewDay USA and CEO of Chrysalis Holdings. "In his role as Chairman of Chrysalis, David will provide significant value and direction for our future strategic growth."

Olson, a Wall Street veteran, is the founder and CEO of Wind River Capital LLC, a boutique investment bank. Previously, he was the Vice-Chairman of the financial institution's group (FIG) at Piper Jaffray. He was Chairman and CEO of River Branch Holdings LLC, before its sale in September 2015 to Piper and was previously the chairman and CEO of Guggenheim Merchant Banking, the private equity arm of Guggenheim Capital in New York and Chicago.

In the early 2000s, Olson was Credit Suisse First Boston's chairman of investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region. Before CSFB's merger with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, he held several senior executive positions at DLJ, most recently serving as Chairman and CEO of the firm's Asia-Pacific region. Olson holds a JD from Northwestern University School of Law and a BA from Wesleyan University.

Kimberly Browne will serve as President of Chrysalis Holdings and has over two decades of investment banking and financial services experience with residential mortgages. As President, she will lead corporate finance, capital market strategies and investor relations.

"Kimberly brings years of Wall Street experience at the highest levels to Chrysalis Holdings," said Posner. "She will play a pivotal role in institutionalizing the company's primary holdings including expanding warehouse lending to support the significant growth we project for 2021."

Browne, a former Managing Director of UBS has a unique track record in solving complex financial challenges and in-depth expertise in mortgages and corporate finance. She helped relaunch UBS's residential mortgage finance business, where she was instrumental in growing the platform to become a top-five lender in the country. Her primary role included sourcing, underwriting and managing nonbank mortgage originators, while she also had significant responsibility overseeing collateral valuation, credit risk management, regulatory audits, business strategy and financial analysis.

Prior to her nearly nine years at UBS, Browne held senior leadership positions with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Credit Suisse and Washington Mutual Capital. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where she earned a bachelor degree in business administration and finance.

Chrysalis Holdings, LLC is an investment company focused on developing industry leaders in financial services, technology and business analytics. The company provides early-stage capital, infrastructure development and management expertise to growth-oriented companies within its target markets. Current key holdings include NewDay Financial LLC, Chrysalis Analytics LLC and NewDay India Software Development Private Ltd.

