Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market to grow by USD 545.11 million from 2022 to 2027 | ACAT LLC, Akrapovic d.d. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the two-wheeler catalytic converter market, 2022-2027 estimates to register growth of USD 545.11 million, at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ACAT Global LLC, Akrapovic d.d., BASF SE, Continental AG, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., Scorpion Exhausts Ltd., Shilpa Enterprises, and Varroc Engineering Ltd are among some of the major market participants. The increasing stringency of emission norms for two-wheelers drives market growth. Emission norms for two-wheelers pose a challenge for manufacturers and governments alike. Furthermore, various manufacturers opt to include them in their vehicles, even in markets with no legal requirements. Such devices help reduce the number of harmful pollutants emitted by the engine, namely carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market

Company Offerings

ACAT Global LLC - The company offers two-wheeler catalytic converters such as direct-fit catalytic converters, and universal-fit catalytic converters.

The company offers two-wheeler catalytic converters such as direct-fit catalytic converters, and universal-fit catalytic converters. Akrapovic d.d. - The company offers two-wheeler catalytic converters such as Akrapovic P-HF473, Akrapovic P-HF820, Akrapovic P-HF949.

The company offers two-wheeler catalytic converters such as Akrapovic P-HF473, Akrapovic P-HF820, Akrapovic P-HF949. BASF SE - The company offers two-wheeler catalytic converters such as Katcon Mini, Katcon X, and Katcon V.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy Now!

Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Significant trends fueling the market growth

The emergence of dual-sport motorcycles is an emerging market trend.

For more details understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market is segmented as below:

Application

Entry Level



Mid-size



Full Size

Product

Palladium



Platinum



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The entry-level segment will be significant during the forecast period. These vehicles are mostly preferred for daily commutes within city limits and their limited engine capacity allows for comfortable travel within city limits. For example, they have an engine capacity of less than 400cc. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic market data (2017 to 2021) & forecast market size (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist two-wheeler catalytic converter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the two-wheeler catalytic converter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the two-wheeler catalytic converter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of two-wheeler catalytic converter market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The two-wheeler ignition switch market size is expected to increase to USD 221.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%.

The electric two-wheeler market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 36,605.79 million.

Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 545.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 90% Key countries India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACAT Global LLC, Akrapovic d.d., BASF SE, Continental AG, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., Scorpion Exhausts Ltd., Shilpa Enterprises, and Varroc Engineering Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio