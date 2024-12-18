Two Wheels Motor Racing Partners with Harmonic to Streamline Live Sports Distribution in Asia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Two Wheels Motor Racing (TWMR) in Malaysia is simplifying the distribution of live sports events with Harmonic. Leveraging Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS, ViBE CP9000 contribution encoder and ProView 8100 IRD, TWMR can deliver exceptional-quality video streams to affiliates over the internet.

"Our mission as a motorsport organization is simple: to bring the thrill of motorcycle racing to fans across Asia. Delivering live sports events efficiently is critical to this mission," said Mohd Noorharif Jaafar, TV producer and coordinator at Two Wheels Motor Racing. "Harmonic's SaaS and appliance-based solutions make it easy to distribute live video to affiliates across Malaysia and Asia. Since adopting Harmonic's cloud-based VOS360 Media SaaS solution and distribution appliances, we've reduced our dependency on satellites and significantly lowered our delivery costs."

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery for premium broadcast services. The VOS360 solution provides the highest levels of reliability for live sports delivery with a state-of-the-art live routing system that efficiently distributes live streams to affiliates during large-scale events. Harmonic's CP9000 contribution encoder ingests the live feeds with ultra-low latency and pristine video quality, and the ProView 8100 IRD ensures high-quality video reception on the affiliate side.

"By migrating from satellite to the internet for live sports event distribution with Harmonic's VOS360 solution running on the cloud, TWMR has unlocked increased flexibility, cost savings and scalability," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC and EMEA, at Harmonic. "This shift enables TWMR to deliver high-quality content to audiences across the APAC region with greater efficiency and reliability than ever before."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

