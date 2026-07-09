Two-Year College Built for Gen Z Launches Cybersecurity Program Designed for the AI Threat Landscape

With over a quarter of a million cybersecurity jobs unfilled and AI-powered attacks surging, Campus offers a path into one of the workforce's most critical fields

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus, a two-year college built for a generation of learners frustrated by the cost and pace of higher education, today announced the launch of its cybersecurity concentration within its Associate of Science (AS) in Information Technology degree program, which is designed to prepare students for cybersecurity careers as artificial intelligence is making cyber threats faster, cheaper, and harder to stop.

"In cybersecurity, AI means that the threats are getting smarter and the demand for people who can meet them is growing. This program is about giving young people a real on-ramp to a field that's critically important and urgently needs AI-native talent," said Tade Oyerinde, founder and chancellor of Campus.

According to the ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, 95% of cybersecurity teams report at least one skills gap with professionals and cite skills deficits, not just headcount, as one of their most pressing challenges as AI rapidly reshapes both the nature of attacks and the expertise required to defend against them. Information security is among the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S. economy, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting 29% employment growth for information security analysts between 2024 to 2034, roughly nine times the average of all occupations.

Throughout the two-year program, students will receive live, synchronous instruction taught by cybersecurity veterans and practitioners. The concentration will prepare graduates for entry-level roles in IT support and security operations, or to transfer into bachelor's degree programs in cybersecurity or related fields. Students will take a dedicated "AI in Cybersecurity" course, which covers how AI-powered tools are reshaping threat detection, security operations, and incident response. Students will also receive hands-on experience through simulations in areas like network security, AI-assisted threat detection, security operations, ethical hacking, and compliance.

"Entry-level cybersecurity is changing rapidly as AI becomes part of both cyberattacks and cyber defense, but the fundamentals haven't changed," said Donald Rarick, cybersecurity program director at Campus. "Employers are looking for candidates who understand networking, operating systems, cloud technologies, and security principles, and who can demonstrate those skills through recognized industry certifications. That's exactly how we built this program. Students graduate with a strong technical foundation, hands-on experience, and preparation for certifications that employers recognize as evidence they're ready to contribute from day one."

The program is designed to help students earn high-value, industry-recognized certifications. Preparation for certification exams is built directly into students' coursework which includes the content needed for students to sit for CompTIA's A+, Network+, Security+, and CySA+ exams, and earn the EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and AWS Cloud Practitioner and Solutions Architect certifications. Students who earn a B or higher in both their final course grade and final exam for a qualifying course are eligible for a Campus-funded certification exam voucher.

The first college built in the AI era, Campus is backed by entrepreneurs and investors including Sam Altman, Shaquille O'Neal, General Catalyst, Founders Fund, and 8VC, and is led by a board of respected former college presidents including John Wilson of Morehouse College and Gail Mellow of LaGuardia Community College. Campus delivers live, online classes taught by faculty who also teach at top colleges like Stanford and Howard. Campus' unique approach is grounded in a pioneering tech platform and a heavily-researched student success model proven to double two-year college graduation rates. Campus provides students with dedicated advisors, on-demand tutoring, and personalized coaching. Upon completion, students take skills learned in the program into the workforce or transfer to a growing number of four-year institution transfer partners.

About Campus

Campus is a new way to go to college, built for students looking for a lower-cost, faster launchpad into a career — or a four-year degree. Campus delivers live, online classes taught by professors who also teach at leading universities like Princeton, Stanford, and Howard University. The college's unique approach is grounded in a pioneering technology platform and a heavily-researched student success model that offers students dedicated advisors and on-demand tutoring and coaching to ensure their academic access. Campus was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. To learn more, visit campus.edu.

SOURCE Campus.edu