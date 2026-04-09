Two-Year College Built for Gen Z Launches Degree for Entry into Healthcare Administration Jobs

Campus' Associate of Science in Healthcare Administration is designed to build skills relevant to administrative and operational roles in today's quickly-changing healthcare system

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus, a two-year college built for a generation of learners frustrated by the cost and pace of higher education, today announced the launch of an Associate of Science (AS) in Healthcare Administration degree program. The program prepares graduates for entry-level roles in healthcare operations, patient coordination, compliance, and health information systems or to transfer into bachelor's degree programs in healthcare administration.

Healthcare administration is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the U.S. economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, for example, projects approximately 23% growth over the next decade for medical and health services managers, a role that typically requires a bachelor's degree and is growing significantly faster than the average for all occupations. This program is intentionally designed to equip students with the skills relevant to entry-level roles, while positioning them for bachelor's completion and career advancement into high-demand roles

"For Gen Z, healthcare administration is a real opportunity hiding in plain sight. Healthcare is being quickly rewritten by AI, and this program is built for the system we actually have now, not the one we had 20 years ago," said Tade Oyerinde, CEO and chancellor of Campus.

The degree is built for working adults, career changers, and entry-level healthcare workers who want a clear path into healthcare administration. Throughout the two-year program, students will build an in-depth understanding of the U.S. healthcare system, electronic health records and health information systems, healthcare law, ethics, and compliance requirements. Students will also receive hands-on instruction in patient access and care coordination workflows, revenue cycle and basic healthcare finance, and professional communication with patients, providers, and administrative teams. The curriculum culminates in a capstone project applied to real healthcare administration scenarios.

"Healthcare operations are deeply complex: Regulations shift, systems change, and workflows break in ways no one anticipated. The professionals who will lead in this field are the ones who combine serious operational knowledge with the ability to apply new tools with judgment and discernment," said Dr. Armine Lulejian, Campus healthcare program director who recently joined from University of Southern California (USC). "We're building a program that pairs faculty with deep expertise with the technological savvy that will be required for this next generation of professionals."

Face-to-face online classes are taught by experienced healthcare administration faculty and practitioners who also teach at institutions like NYU, USC, and Vanderbilt—bringing the rigorous instruction to an accessible, affordable format. Every student receives a laptop and Wi-Fi, along with access to tutoring, teaching assistants, mental health services, and direct one-on-one faculty access.

To learn more about the Associate of Science (AS) in Healthcare Administration degree program, visit here.

About Campus

Campus is a new way to go to college, built for students looking for a lower-cost, faster launchpad into a career—or a four-year degree. Campus delivers live, online classes taught by professors who also teach at leading universities like Princeton, Stanford, and Howard University. The college's unique approach is grounded in a pioneering technology platform and a heavily-researched student success model that offers students dedicated advisors and on-demand tutoring and coaching to support their academic access. Campus was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. To learn more, visit campus.edu.

SOURCE Campus.edu