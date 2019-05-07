Two Youth Volunteers From China Honored by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of China's top 2019 youth volunteers -- Yang Ding from Jiangsu, and Yifan Wu from Shanghai -- were honored in a gala awards ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History during the 24th annual presentation of the U.S. Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Yang and Yifan were presented with special commemorative at the evening event, which is held each spring to present awards to top two youth volunteers from each state in the U.S. The honorees were also personally congratulated for their outstanding volunteer service by award-winning actress Viola Davis.

Yang and Yifan were named top youth volunteers by China's Pramerica Fosun Spirit of Community Awards program in March. They received awards including an all-expense-paid trip to this week's special recognition events in Washington, D.C.

Yang, 16, a tenth-grader at Nanjing No. 29 High School, has been an active volunteer in her local community for the past ten years. She has led a variety of service projects, from inspiring seniors to providing educational books to children and protecting the environment while establishing "Soar to Great Heights" voluntary team.

Yifan, 14, an eighth-grader from Shanghai Gezhi Middle School, determined to create an impact through music. Yifan participated in several charity performances held by SHCAT Junior Orchestra, benefiting hematologic cancer children. Additionally, he participated in the Steinway Music Charity Marathon with 88 other young people, and as a result was able to donate a Steinway piano to an elementary school in Lhasa.

"The Spirit of Community Awards is a unique initiative in China and sows the seeds of public services into many young students' hearts in the past six years. Their thoughts and actions not only show the positive impacts in China to the global society, but also will significantly contribute to China's sustainable development as the young generation determines our future," said Haifeng Li, Senior Vice President and Global Partner at Fosun, and the Director General of Fosun Foundation. Fosun Foundation is the partner in China for the awards.

Also attending the Sunday event were top honorees from Prudential Spirit of Community Awards programs. They came from different countries and regions including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, India and Brazil. During their trip to Washington, D.C., Yang and Yifan also joined other honorees to share volunteering experiences and perspectives, and toured the major sights and landmarks of U.S.'s capital. They visited a Washington, D.C. elementary school to deliver donated books for their schoolchildren and libraries.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards was created by Prudential in 1995 to encourage youth volunteerism and to identify and reward young role models. The awards program was introduced to Japan in 1997, South Korea in 1999, Taiwan in 2000, Ireland in 2006, India in 2010, Chinese mainland in 2013 and to Brazil in 2015.

To learn more about the U.S. Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

To learn more about China's Pramerica Fosun Spirit of Community Awards, visit http://www.pfspirit.org/.

About Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance Co., Ltd. is a joint venture life insurance company jointly established by Fosun and Prudential Financial, Inc. It was formally established in September 2012 with the approval of the former China Insurance Regulatory Commission and is headquartered in Shanghai. The company's registered capital is RMB2.662 billion, and each shareholder holds 50% of the joint venture company.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets over RMB638.8 billion (c.US$93.1 billion) as of 31 December 2018. With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world. Fosun International ranks No.416 on the 2018 Forbes Global 2000 List.

