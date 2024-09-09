Fosun International Received HSI ESG Rating of AA- for Two Consecutive Years

Selected as a Constituent Stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for Five Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Seng Indexes Company recently announced its latest Sustainability Ratings of listed companies. Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International") with its outstanding sustainability performance, has received its rating of AA- for two consecutive years, reflecting the high recognition of Fosun International's performance in the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) field by the market.

The Hang Seng Sustainability Rating utilizes the sustainability rating framework of the independent professional assessment body, the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) and selects outstanding companies in the field of sustainability by evaluating listed companies on seven core indicators, including corporate governance, environment, and fair operating practices.

Leveraging on years of continuous cultivation and efforts in the ESG field, Fosun International has received its rating of AA- for two consecutive years, boasting scores that outperformed 90% of global enterprises in four core areas: Corporate Governance, Environment, Consumer Issues, and Community Involvement and Development. Fosun International has also been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for five consecutive years.

Since its establishment, Fosun remains steadfast in upholding its core values of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society", continually bolsters its ESG framework and investment. Fosun has established a sound ESG governance structure and management system and integrated the principles of sustainable development into every facet of its operations. Fosun actively responded to national strategies, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, participated in public welfare, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation. Additionally, Fosun has committed to society - "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050" and released the Climate Information Disclosures Report for two consecutive years, underscoring its commitment to climate action and rallying global cooperation towards carbon neutrality.

In recent years, Fosun has shown outstanding performance in various aspects of ESG. Presently, Fosun International is the only conglomerate in Greater China rated AA by MSCI ESG Ratings. Fosun International outperformed 94% of its global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and was included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2024 by S&P Global. Fosun International was also ranked top 1% in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) and recognized as an "Industry Mover". Furthermore, Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG score was consistently higher than the global industry average and it has been continuously selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

In the future, Fosun will continue to deepen its businesses, strengthen innovation and globalization, and continue to drive long-term and sustainable business development, thereby creating long-term value for all stakeholders and fulfilling its mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide".

