Twofold Launches Revolutionary THC Spirits Alternative on 4/20, Introducing a New Standard for Modern Drinking

"Raise the Bar" — A premium, spirits-format THC brand redefining quality, ritual, and the future of social consumption

MIAMI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twofold™, a premium spirits-format THC brand, officially launches today, unveiling a first-of-its-kind product designed to seamlessly integrate into modern cocktail culture. Built for hospitality and crafted for the evolving consumer, Twofold offers a sophisticated, non-alcoholic alternative that preserves the ritual of drinking—without the compromises traditionally associated with alcohol.

At the core of the brand is its guiding philosophy: "Raise the Bar." More than a tagline, it reflects Twofold's commitment to elevating both product quality and the overall drinking experience. By reimagining what a social beverage can be, Twofold empowers consumers to engage in familiar cocktail rituals while avoiding the downsides often associated with alcohol consumption—delivering a more balanced, intentional, and next-day-friendly experience.

Unlike traditional cannabis beverages or ready-to-drink formats, Twofold is presented in a 750ml spirits bottle and designed for structured cocktail use. Each expression delivers a precise 2mg dose per 1.5oz pour, enabling predictable, repeatable consumption that aligns with standard bar service and pacing.

The launch comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking moderation without sacrificing social experiences. Twofold sits at the intersection of premium spirits and hemp-derived THC, offering a refined alternative that allows drinkers to participate fully in cocktail occasions while making more deliberate choices.

"Twofold represents a fundamental shift in how THC can exist within social settings," said founder Joshua Fegan. "We didn't set out to create another cannabis beverage—we built a product that brings structure, consistency, and credibility to the category. By aligning with the rituals and standards of premium spirits, we're enabling both consumers and hospitality operators to embrace THC in a way that feels familiar, elevated, and scalable. 'Raise the Bar' is our commitment to pushing the category forward—delivering a premium experience while redefining what people can expect from a night out and how they feel the next day."

The initial portfolio includes six spirits analogues—Vodka, Gin, Agave, Whiskey, Rum, and Aperitif—each crafted to integrate seamlessly into classic and contemporary cocktail programs. With consistent dosing and a premium presentation, Twofold empowers bars, restaurants, and consumers to deliver a refined, alcohol-free experience without compromising on taste, ritual, or revenue potential.

Launching first in Florida with a hospitality-led strategy, Twofold aims to establish a strong on-premise presence before expanding into broader retail and additional markets. The brand's approach prioritizes real-world usage in cocktail environments, driving both consumer trial and repeat engagement.

As the THC beverage category continues its rapid growth, Twofold stands apart by introducing a disciplined, spirits-led format that elevates both the product experience and the broader perception of THC in social drinking.

About Twofold™

Twofold is a premium, spirits-format THC brand designed as a structured alternative to alcohol. Delivered in a 750ml bottle and built for cocktail integration, Twofold combines hemp-derived THC with precise dosing to enable consistent, repeatable social experiences. Guided by its philosophy to "Raise the Bar," the brand is redefining moderation through a format that aligns with the rituals, standards, and expectations of modern hospitality.

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SOURCE Twofold