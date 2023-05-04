TXU Energy Announces Recipients of 2023 Energy Leadership Awards

Award recognizes five recipients in the categories of energy management, sustainability, engagement, innovation, and community

IRVING, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced its recognition of five innovative, Houston-area companies as category winners in the 2023 TXU Energy Leadership Award Program. This program highlights corporate and non-profit leaders who define energy responsibility. The awards were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held today in Houston.

"TXU Energy is proud to recognize these customers who share our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and building stronger communities across Texas," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy. "This year's winners represent a diverse mix of industries and organizations with one shared purpose – powering a better future."

The five South Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Energy Management – Daikin

Daikin is a leading innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning solutions. Daikin Texas Technology Park, located northwest of Houston, serves as the company's North American headquarters. This centralized location allowed Daikin to consolidate manufacturing and operations for its Goodman®, Amana®, and Daikin brand HVAC products into one LEED Gold Certified facility.

Daikin chose to purchase Renewable Energy Certificates for up to 50% of its load with an additional 25% purchase planned in the future. It plans to increase purchase of RECs to 90% of its load by 2050. The company is also reviewing an onsite solar installation at its headquarters with the potential to reduce grid power use by approximately 10%. Daikin also completed a meter consolidation project that reduced points of delivery from 19 to six, with a projected $200,000 annual savings in transmission and distribution fees.

Leadership in Sustainability – Bank of America Tower

Downtown Houston's Bank of America Tower is a 780,000 square foot commercial real estate building offering tenants and visitors a fully sustainable experience, with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient amenities. Built in 2019, Bank of America Tower is the first LEED v4 Platinum Core-and Shell-Certified building in the United States. Only six percent of LEED certifications reach the Platinum level. With its sustainable design, the 35-story building uses 32% less energy than typical office towers and is fully powered by wind energy. It is cooled with district-chilled water, further reducing electricity use.

The building's rooftop Skypark offers more than just stunning views of the city skyline. The 26,000 square foot space includes multiple seating areas, shade, Wi-Fi, and music to offer all tenants a truly unique and wellness-focused work environment. Bank of America Tower also hosts multiple beehives to support honeybee research through a partnership with The Best Bees company. Bank of America Tower is owned by an affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners and managed by Transwestern. TXU Energy is proud to have been their partner since the project began.

Leadership in Engagement – Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County's partnership with TXU Energy extends nearly a decade. The county serves its residents through a number of sustainability initiatives including tree plantings and energy reduction events. As a TXU Energy Aid partner, the county has provided $460,000 in bill payment assistance funds to more than 1,500 families since 2006.

Fort Bend County has also received more than $70,000 in TXU Energy Greenback rebates. These funds were used to install building control systems and more efficient motors and HVAC units. These upgrades have led to 900,000 kWh in annual energy savings.

Leadership in Innovation – Steel Dynamics (SDI)

Sinton-based Steel Dynamics Southwest, LLC (SDI) leverages innovation to power the largest steel mill in Texas. The company utilizes the TXU Energy Dashboard to monitor real-time market conditions and receive alerts when energy prices cross a pre-determined threshold. Reducing energy use during high-price periods increased SDI's cost savings and enhanced grid reliability across Texas. TXU Energy, THG Energy, and AEP partnered to install equipment for SDI to access real-time energy use and costs for its manufacturing operation.

Additionally, SDI chose to supply the mill with 100% zero-emission energy, sourced from Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Glen Rose, Texas. This allows SDI to claim zero Scope 2 emissions from electricity consumption as part of its sustainability reporting, which also helps SDI's customers reach their own sustainability targets.

Leadership in Community – Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership (BAHEP)

TXU Energy is proud to recognize the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership (BAHEP) for its 47 years of service to Harris and Galveston counties. BAHEP engages more than 280 investor companies, business professionals, local governments, and education institutions to power the economy with new business and jobs.

TXU Energy has partnered with BAHEP for more than a decade, helping find solutions to members' energy needs through market insights, sustainability goals, and competitive rates to support their mission endeavors.

TXU Energy is proud to share the accomplishments of the recipients of its awards program and will present additional Energy Leadership Awards this fall at its Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex Summit. Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

SOURCE TXU Energy