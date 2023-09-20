TXU Energy Announces Recipients of 2023 Energy Leadership Awards

Award recognizes five recipients in the categories of energy management, sustainability, engagement, innovation, and community

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced its recognition of five innovative North Texas companies as category winners in the 2023 TXU Energy Leadership Award Program. This program highlights corporate and nonprofit leaders defining energy responsibility. The awards were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held today in Arlington.

"TXU Energy is proud to recognize this year's winners and their commitment to a clean energy future," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy. "From cutting-edge ideas to sustainable solutions, these companies and organizations are showing energy leadership in action. We are honored to be partners on this mission."

The five North Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Energy Management – American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center, in Downtown Dallas, has served as one of the nation's top sports and entertainment venues since opening in 2001. For more than 20 years, TXU Energy has served as the Official Energy Provider and Partner of American Airlines Center and its home teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars.

American Airlines Center has leveraged its partnership with TXU Energy to increase energy efficiency and lower costs. The venue has used nearly $200,000 in TXU Energy Greenback Rebate dollars to install LED lighting, saving more than 930,000 kWh each year. Together, TXU Energy and American Airlines Center are committed to powering the best possible fan experience for years to come.

Leadership in Sustainability – NTT DATA

Realizing a sustainable future is a top priority for NTT DATA, investing in renewable energy as it moves toward becoming net zero by 2040. The company purchased Renewable Energy Certificates for 100% of its load for five years, through 2027.

In addition, NTT DATA also completed major efficiency upgrades through its partnership with TXU Energy, using Greenback Rebate dollars to make HVAC improvements, saving nearly 200,000 kWh annually.

In 2022, NTT DATA also made significant upgrades to the cooling system on its data floor. These improvements include new humidification controls, removal of redundant cooling fans, and extending chilled water storage from three hours to nine hours daily. As a result of these upgrades, NTT DATA is saving 1,000,000 kWh each month.

Leadership in Engagement – Irving ISD

Irving Independent School District (ISD) is going above and beyond to prepare its 31,000 students for a clean energy future. The district is home to Texas' first net-zero public school. Lady Bird Johnson Middle School provides a three-dimensional learning space, giving students the opportunity to see energy-efficient design firsthand. The school includes an Energy Star-rated kitchen, geothermal heat pump HVAC technology, solar panels, wind turbines, and a rainwater harvesting system.

The district has also used more than $50,000 in TXU Energy Greenback Rebate dollars to install LED lighting, saving 300,000 kWh annually. TXU Energy and its parent company, Vistra, have also donated $35,000 in scholarship funds to help Irving ISD students continue their education.

Leadership in Innovation – Bell Textron Inc. (" Bell ")

As an aviation industry pioneer, innovation is in Bell's DNA. Through its cutting-edge technology solutions, the company is shaping the future of vertical lift while delivering exceptional aircraft experiences worldwide. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Bell has been an active participant in the TXU Energy Greenback Rebate program. Since 2012, the company has leveraged $140,000 in Greenback Rebate dollars to implement energy efficient LED lighting, resulting in over 1.2 million kWh in annual savings.

Leadership in Community – Sharing Life Outreach

TXU Energy is proud to recognize Sharing Life Outreach for its community leadership. The Mesquite-based nonprofit is driven by its mission to end hunger and poverty by demonstrating compassion toward those in need. The nonprofit serves as a hub for families, offering food, clothing, financial aid, and education programs.

Sharing Life has also served as a TXU Energy Aid partner since 2004, providing bill payment assistance to customers in crisis. In the last two years, the nonprofit has helped 1,400 families pay their energy bills, with more than $500,000 in TXU Energy Aid funding. Sharing Life also supports a number of TXU Energy's community outreach programs including Beat the Heat and Winter Warmth.

TXU Energy is proud to share the accomplishments of the recipients of its awards program, including recipients honored earlier this year in South Texas. Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn.

