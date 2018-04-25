TXU Energy Announces Recipients Of Energy Leadership Awards

Gabe Castro, vice president of business markets for TXU Energy, stated, "We are committed to working with customers in South Texas to power their success through best-in-class standards for energy savings, efficiency, and environmental stewardship. We're so pleased to recognize four such customers who excel at putting 'theory into practice' by exhibiting exemplary leadership in the areas of energy management, innovation, sustainability, and community. By sharing their success stories, we hope to inspire others to follow suit and highlight best practices for energy professionals in every industry."

The four South Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Sustainability – Houston Pizza Venture

Houston Pizza Venture ("HPV") is one of the largest Papa John's franchisees in the country, with more than 85 stores. The Houston-based company includes Papa John's, Genghis Grill, Firehouse Subs, Sure Fire Tacos, and Tortilla Grill stores throughout the South Texas region. HPV has elected to power all its stores with 100% renewable energy and committed to using clean energy from wind and solar for the next nine years. HPV's dedication to environmental leadership is also demonstrated through its annual Earth Day partnership #Trees4Pizza, which includes distributing more than 60,000 new trees in Houston over the last four years.

Leadership in Innovation – Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum is an aviation history and STEM learning facility with a mission to honor, preserve, educate, and inspire. The museum is home to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, a renowned flying collection of historic aircraft, and the $1 million, high-tech Aviation Learning Center. The museum has chosen to power its new 130,000-square-foot facility with 100% clean energy from wind and solar power, resulting in long‐term benefits for the broader community.

Leadership in Energy Management – Cypress Fairbanks ISD

Cypress Fairbanks ISD is one of the largest school districts in Texas, located just outside of the Houston metro area. The district consists of 56 facilities and it serves more than 115,000 students. Cy-Fair ISD strives to achieve an environment with no electricity waste, while maintaining an optimal learning environment. By installing energy efficient equipment and implementing automated systems to schedule use, the district significantly reduced waste and recognized long-term savings. The district also did its part to reduce consumption during peak usage periods to help ensure grid reliability and realize additional savings at the same time.

Leadership in Community – BakerRipley

BakerRipley is a non-profit organization that serves communities in the Houston region. With more than 60 service centers, BakerRipley offers a variety of services to more than half a million people each year including Early Head Start, Head Start, education, and small business programs for individuals of all ages – from youths to seniors. During Hurricane Harvey, for example, BakerRipley was called upon on short notice by Harris County to operate one of the largest emergency shelters and ensure compassionate, effective immediate response, and is now providing long-term disaster recovery for impacted families. On a daily basis, the organization provides those in need across Houston with assistance, including energy bill funds through TXU Energy Aid.

TXU Energy is proud to share the accomplishments of the recipients of its inaugural awards program, and will present additional Energy Leadership Awards this fall at its Dallas / Ft. Worth Metroplex summit. Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn.

