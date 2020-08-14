TXU Energy Announces Recipients of Energy Leadership Awards

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced the recognition of four leading-edge South Texas organizations as category winners in the TXU Energy Leadership Awards Program. This program recognizes companies and non-profits that exhibit exemplary leadership in the areas of engagement, energy management, community, and innovation.

"These organizations truly represent the gold standard in energy efficiency, environmental stewardship, and commitment to community," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy. "In honoring these valuable TXU Energy customers, and sharing stories of their success, we hope to inspire leadership across an array of industries, and open minds to changes – both large and small – that can make a world of difference for the environment and a company's bottom line."

The four South Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Engagement – Lewis Food Town



For more than 25 years, Lewis Food Town has been carrying out its mission to offer the Houston -area quality meats and produce at competitive prices. Now operating 30 locations, Food Town has shown a strong commitment to energy conservation efforts, and the health and safety of its community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food Town conducted lighting retrofits in its stores, saving the company over $500,000 annually, and awarding it over $52,000 in TXU Energy Greenbacks. Additionally, at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas , Food Town helped locate sanitation supplies to power plants operated by TXU Energy's sister company, to ensure the safety of essential workers throughout the state.





Galveston County is setting new standards for operational excellence, and inspiring others to follow its lead. Galveston County leadership took the bold step of replacing its longstanding energy procurement process to allow for a more customized power contract tailored to their specific needs. This innovative approach resulted in long-term savings of over $100,000 per year, keeping money in taxpayer's pockets. The TXU Energy contract included $25,000 in TXU Energy Greenbacks and multiple tree plantings, making Texas' premier Gulf Coast destination an even better place to live, work, and play.





SI Group is demonstrating excellence in managing electricity consumption by bidding into ERS 30, the 30-minute emergency response service, with TXU Energy's sister company. By leveraging an uninterrupted power supply system that transitions its Baytown facility from the power grid onto a 1.5 MW back-up generator, SI Group is able to help reduce strain on the grid and preserve reliability, making it a pioneer in its industry for energy management.





Driscoll Children's Hospital provides the highest level of pediatric care to children across South Texas. With a service area of 31 counties covering 33,000 square miles, Driscoll's goal is to provide more care for more kids. With locations in Corpus Christi , Brownsville , Harlingen , McAllen , Laredo , and Victoria , Driscoll offers more than 30 medical and surgical specialties. In 2019, Driscoll had almost 142,000 patient visits, including more than 46,000 patients seen at South Texas' first emergency room created exclusively for children. TXU Energy was proud to partner with Driscoll for its 2020 Fiesta de los Niños event, which raised more than $800,000 for new, state-of-the-art medical equipment for Driscoll's Heart Program. A commitment to providing quality, compassionate care for South Texas children since 1953 makes Driscoll Children's Hospital a true leader in the community, and within its industry.

TXU Energy is proud to share the success stories of its Energy Leadership Award recipients. Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn.

