TXU Energy Announces Recipients of 2024 Energy Leadership Awards

Award recognizes four recipients in the categories of energy management, sustainability, engagement, and community

IRVING, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced its recognition of four innovative South Texas organizations as category winners for the 2024 TXU Energy Leadership Awards. This program highlights corporate, government, and non-profit leaders showcasing their commitment to energy responsibility. The awards were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held today in Houston.

"TXU Energy is proud to recognize the 2024 Energy Leadership Award winners," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy. "Their visionary ideas, spirit of community service, and commitment to sustainability are truly powering a better future."

The four South Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Energy Management – Foxconn Industrial Internet

Foxconn Industrial Internet, located northwest of Houston, is a global leading professional design and manufacturing service provider of communication network equipment, cloud service equipment, precision tools, and industrial robots. Foxconn Industrial Internet demonstrated its commitment to energy management through a number of initiatives including leveraging $20,000 in TXU Greenback dollars to upgrade an industrial chiller used to lower the temperature of AI server production. This investment led to an annual energy savings of 128,000 kWh. Foxconn Industrial Internet also secured its energy contract early and continuously monitors market conditions to maximize operations and long-term savings. These initiatives demonstrate Foxconn's commitment to excellence in energy management.

Leadership in Sustainability – Harris County

As the largest county in Texas and third largest in the nation, Harris County is leading the way in sustainability – from one of the world's top energy hubs. The County unveiled its first Climate Action Plan in January 2023 with a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030. The County has already achieved 31 of its 32 climate action items, resulting in $540,000 in projected savings and more than $200,000 in utility bill credits. The County has also secured Department of Energy grant funding leading to a 15% drop in energy consumption at four buildings and the deployment of 30 electric vehicles and 26 charging stations.

TXU Energy is proud to partner with Harris County to help achieve its sustainability goals by sourcing 100% of the County's power from Texas wind. TXU Energy has also helped increase efficiencies by taking over data management for more than 100 County facilities through Energy Star Portfolio Manager. To date, the County has earned more than $40,000 in TXU Reduction Rewards by voluntarily reducing power during high-demand periods.

Leadership in Engagement – City of Corpus Christi

Located on the Texas Gulf Coast, the City of Corpus Christi is home to the nation's fifth largest port. This thriving community is Texas' eighth most populous city and third largest in land area. Led by Mayor Paulette Guajardo, the City is in the midst of a new initiative to increase its urban tree canopy. TXU Energy, in partnership with the Texas Trees Foundation, was proud to join the mission and helped launch a new plan to plant hundreds of trees across the city. Corpus Christi's leading-edge contract with TXU Energy provides nearly $300,000 for 400 new trees through a donation from TXU Energy and TXU Greenback dollars. These funds will be used over five years to plant new trees and increase green space in City parks and other shared spaces.

The City further enhanced its engagement strategy through participation in the TXU Reduction Rewards program. By opting to reduce power use during certain periods, the City has earned nearly $30,000 in Reduction Rewards that can be reinvested in the community.

Leadership in Community – Corpus Christi Mission 911

Mission 911, established in 2000, is more than just a resource for families living below the poverty line in Corpus Christi. It has become a true lifeline, empowering people on the path to stability. TXU Energy and Mission 911 have partnered for more than a decade, through a number of initiatives, to support Texas families.

Since 2011, Mission 911 has distributed more than $800,000 in bill-payment assistance to more than 4,000 TXU Energy customers through the TXU Energy Aid program. The nonprofit is also a long-time partner in the annual Beat the Heat campaign and has given out more than 2,000 box fans to Corpus Christi residents. Mission 911 regularly participates in TXU Energy's Winter Warmth campaign as well and has provided blankets and Christmas trees to hundreds of families.

TXU Energy is proud to share the accomplishments of the recipients of its awards program and will present additional Energy Leadership Awards this fall at its Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex Summit. Learn how TXU Energy can help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals.

