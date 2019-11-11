TXU Energy Donates 300 Trees to Support City of Dallas' Storm Recovery

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Making good on a promise to help replace trees lost in spring storms, TXU Energy donated 300 trees to the City of Dallas and hosted a volunteer tree planting at White Rock Lake Park. The event, held in partnership with the City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department and the Texas Trees Foundation, included remarks from District 9 Dallas City Council Member Paula Blackmon, who represents one of the areas hardest hit during the June 9 storm.

"The June storm destroyed trees across multiple City-owned parks. Since then, we've been working with the City and the Texas Trees Foundation to identify where a significant tree donation can be best served," said Scott Hudson, President of TXU Energy. "As a North Texas-based company, we realize how hard the June storm and October tornado have been on our neighbors and neighborhoods. As Dallas digs in for the tough work of rebuilding homes and businesses, we are proud to do our part, helping to replace the well-loved trees that make our city parks so special."

The donated trees – which account for nearly half of those lost on June 9 – are native to the area and will blend in well with the existing canopy.

"The damage from the June storm was devastating to Dallas' tree canopy," said Matt Grubisich, Director of Operations and Urban Forestry for the Texas Trees Foundation. "By replanting these trees, we will be helping to restore the city's tree canopy ensuring a greener, cleaner, cooler Dallas for future generations."

Since 2002, TXU Energy, and its sister companies, have provided more than 300,000 trees to various partner communities. The donated trees have helped generate millions of dollars in environmental savings and health benefits for residents and municipalities.

