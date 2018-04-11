TXU Energy Launches New Digital Platform and Products Designed Exclusively for Apartment Renters

"We understand that residential renters have unique needs when it comes to electricity," says Sydney Seiger, chief marketing officer for TXU Energy. "Living situations vary – how many people they live with, how long they're leasing, and more. It all impacts what they need from an electricity plan."

TXUeLeaseSM helps renters find the right plan based on their particular living situation. By answering a short set of simple questions, renters are presented with a tailored list of plans that fit their unique lifestyle and electricity needs. Within seconds, renters are able to get signed up, have their lights turned on same-day, and automatically send proof of service to the property manager – meaning renters have one less thing to do before moving in.

Property managers and owners have less to worry about, too. The account management portal of TXUeLeaseSM takes the hassle out of tracking tenant transactions.

"We're excited to be able to offer this first-to-market digital platform that is convenient, helpful, and simple for renters and landlords," Seiger says. "Something as essential as electricity shouldn't have to be complicated."

Along with the TXUeLeaseSM platform, the company is launching two new plans and an exclusive guarantee, created specifically for multi-family renters. TXU Energy On Your TermsSM is for those who need the flexibility of a month-to-month contract but still want the price assurance of a term contract and no cancellation fees. TXU Energy Power BankSM allows customers to get a predictable bill, plus they can bank any electricity they don't use and save it for future months when they need it more. Finally, knowing the needs of renters can change a lot, the True Fit GuaranteeSM allows renters to change their plan at any time if their current plan is no longer the best fit – without penalty.

Another added benefit is that renters have access to TXU Energy's best-in-class mobile app, deposit flexibility, and multiple ways to pay – including bill payment splitting for roommates.

With TXUeLeaseSM TXU Energy continues to meet the needs of customers – residential, business, and now renters, too.

