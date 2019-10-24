TXU Energy Supports Customers Impacted by Severe Storms

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy wants customers impacted by recent storms to know that we're here to help.

TXU Energy will work with individual customers impacted by the storm to:

Waive late fees

Extend payment due dates

Reduce down payments and defer balances over equal installments

Additionally, bill-payment assistance is also available through TXU Energy Aid. The funds, which are donated by the company, its employees, and customers, are allocated to existing TXU Energy Aid agency partners serving North Texas.

To take advantage of this assistance, TXU Energy customers affected by the storm should call 2-1-1 or visit 211texas.org.

"Sunday's tornadoes were devastating for thousands of people, many of whom also dealt with damage from severe storms back in June," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "We understand the financial hardships many of our customers are experiencing right now and we're here to help. As a North Texas company, TXU Energy is proud to help our neighbors in times of need."

In addition to the ongoing work of TXU Energy Aid, the company is collaborating with the Salvation Army and other agency partners by making financial donations where they can be the most impactful.

