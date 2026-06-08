TXU Energy's Beat the Heat Program Returns to Help Texas Families Stay Cool and Safe This Summer

More than 30 community events will help connect Texans with cooling resources and bill-payment assistance

IRVING, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures rise across Texas, TXU Energy is once again partnering with nonprofit organizations across the state to help Texans stay safe, cool, and connected to critical resources during the hottest months of the year.

Through its signature Beat the Heat program, TXU Energy is donating $150,000 to provide cooling assistance where it is needed most, through the distribution of box fans, window air conditioning units, and support for community cooling centers.

"Summer heat affects every corner of Texas, but not everyone has the resources to stay safe when temperatures climb," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "For more than 25 years, Beat the Heat has been one of the ways we put our commitment to Texas communities into action. We're proud to work alongside our trusted local nonprofit partners to reach even more Texans and help them stay cool, safe, and supported throughout the summer."

2026 Program Highlights

5,000+ box fans for Texans in need

By partnering with local nonprofits to utilize their outreach networks, TXU Energy expects to distribute more than 5,000 box fans to help Texans stay cool at home this summer.

600+ window air conditioning units

TXU Energy will provide more than 600 window air conditioning units to seniors and households in need.

30+ community outreach events across Texas

TXU Energy will host fan and air conditioner distribution events in more than 30 communities, including Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, and Midland.

Bill-payment assistance for vulnerable customers

Through TXU Energy Aid, the company provides financial assistance to customers experiencing hardship, helping families avoid disconnection to remain safe and cool in their homes all summer long.

For more than forty years, Energy Aid has helped Texans facing financial hardship with more than $140 million in bill-payment assistance, funded entirely by TXU Energy, its employees, and customers. Community members looking to support Energy Aid are invited to contribute online.

About TXU Energy

As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, we're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options, and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

SOURCE TXU Energy