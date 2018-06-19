Ty Ahmad-Taylor Appointed to GoPro’s Board of Directors

"Ty hits the bullseye," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's CEO and founder. "His expertise in new media and user interaction, coupled with his impressive leadership experience, will serve GoPro well as we continue to enhance our camera, app and cloud ecosystem."

As Vice President of Product Marketing at Facebook, Mr. Ahmad-Taylor manages product strategy, go-to-market plans and financial analysis across Facebook's business product portfolio. Prior to joining Facebook, he held positions as CEO and President of THX Ltd., Vice President, SmartTV Services at Samsung, CEO and Founder of FanFeedr and SVP of Product Development and Strategy at Viacom.

"GoPro represents a marriage of my professional passion points – software development and consumer electronics – that makes me excited to contribute," said Mr. Ahmad-Taylor. "I'm looking forward to joining the team."

Mr. Ahmad-Taylor is on the Board of Industry Leaders for the Consumer Technology Association, where he helps set public policy positions and priorities for association activities. He is also a board member of the not-for-profit Urbanworld Film Festival.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO, Karma, Quik, QuikStories and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ty-ahmad-taylor-appointed-to-gopros-board-of-directors-300668784.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gopro.com

