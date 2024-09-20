Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Practice of John Jaboor

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management has acquired the financial practice of John Jaboor. The acquisition of the Tiburon, CA-based firm expands Ty J. Young Wealth Management's growing footprint on the West Coast.

"We are excited about this acquisition," said CEO Ty Young. "It allows us to extend our high-quality services to new clients, enhancing our ability to meet their financial needs with the same excellence and dedication we are known for."

With John Jaboor's retirement as a longtime advisor in financial services, his clients will now have access to the suite of services and award-winning customer service provided by Ty J. Young Wealth Management.

The acquisition is Ty J. Young Wealth Management's 39th in the last six years as the firm's nationwide reach continues to rapidly grow.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

