Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Republic Asset Management

News provided by

Ty J. Young Wealth Management

10 Jul, 2023, 11:39 ET

ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based financial firm Ty J. Young Wealth Management has acquired Republic Asset Management. The acquisition of the Tallahassee, FL based practice expands the clientele of Ty J. Young in the state and will provide Republic Asset Management clients with access to TJY's full suite of financial services.

"We are thrilled to welcome the clients of Republic Asset Management into the Ty J. Young family," said CEO Ty Young. "We look forward to providing them with exceptional service."

The acquisition marks the 33rd that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past five years as it expands its presence across the United States.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Also from this source

Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Practice of Timothy Nicksick

Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Practice of Martin Meckler

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.