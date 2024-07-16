Ty J. Young Wealth Management Shares Top Retirement Investing Mistakes in New Article

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent interview with Finance Digest, Ty Young, CEO of Ty J. Young Wealth Management , shared some of the top retirement investing mistakes that individuals make when planning for their future.

Among the retirement investing mistakes featured in the article were:

Lacking Realistic Goals

Taking Too Much Risk

Paying High Fees

Neglecting Employer Contributions

In the interview, Young stressed that taking too much risk and paying high fees are what he consistently sees holding back many retirement strategies. "It is all sunshine and roses when the market is going up, but when the market corrects or crashes, the losses are too great, and the fees add insult to injury," he stated.

Ty J. Young Wealth Management aims to provide its clients with the support and tools to help protect their retirement nestegg while earning a reasonable rate of return.

They recently launched a free video guide for investors to learn more about retirement options that are available to them: https://www.tyjyoung.com/free-investors-guide

