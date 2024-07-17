Ty Warner Does the Impossi-Ball, Reinventing World's First Toy with 'Beanie Bouncers'

"Beanie Bouncers usher in new possibilities for creative and active play," said Warner. "Modeled on our best-selling Beanie Boos, they unlock the imagination and endless possibilities for fun. Kids can invent games and create stories about why they bounce so high. The possibilities are endless."

"This is plush you can toss, catch, bounce, roll, kick, bowl, and collect," Warner added. "It's a great way to get kids out of the house and away from screens, too."

The four-inch Bouncers will come in 12 initial characters: Gilbert (a giraffe), Fins (a shark), Buzzy (a bee), Swish (an axolotl), Leggy (an octopus), Katy (a koala), Checkers (a panda), Mystic (a dragon), Banana (a chimp), Sammy (a Siamese cat), Purry (a cat), Spots (a leopard).

Additional Beanie Bouncers will be introduced later this year, said Warner, who has a worldwide patent pending for the product.

Beanie Bouncers will be available for $5.99 in the U.S. starting in August and will also be available in the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Ty's products, please visit: https://shop.ty.com/

About Ty Warner

Ty Warner is an American toy manufacturer and owner of luxury hotels worldwide. He is Chairman, CEO, and founder of Ty Inc, the largest manufacturer of soft toys in the world. A philanthropist, Warner has donated more than $300 million to a variety of charities. Most recently, Warner released Aloha the Maui Bear, a Beanie Baby all profits from which are donated to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the Hawaii wildfires. In 2020, the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund received 100% of the profits from the sale of Hope, a limited-edition praying bear . In addition, Warner was the first to organize and prepare his Four Seasons Hotel New York as a safe haven for first responders during the pandemic. He made it possible for doctors and nurses working the frontlines to reside at the Four Seasons Hotel New York free of charge. This prevented unnecessary COVID exposure to their families and loved ones, reduced extensive travel to and from the city and allowed first responders the much-needed rest from their exhausting schedules.

Other charities that have benefitted from Warner's philanthropy efforts include Children's Hunger Fund, World Vision, Toy Bank, International Toy Bank, Today Show, Children's Miracle Network, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Toys for Tots, Princess of Wales Foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation, American Red Cross, Save the Children, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, NY Police and Fire Widow's Fund, Ronald McDonald House, USO, Mayo Clinic and UNICEF.

For more information about Ty Warner's company, Ty Inc., visit https://shop.ty.com/ .

SOURCE Ty Inc.