TYAN to Showcase Cloud Platforms for Data Centers at CloudFest 2023

RUST, Germany, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, will showcase its latest cloud server platforms powered by AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processors and 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors for next-generation data centers at CloudFest 2023, Booth #H12 in Europa-Park from March 21-23.

"With the exponential advancement of technologies like AI and Machine Learning, data centers require robust hardware and infrastructure to handle complex computations while running AI workloads and processing big data," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure BU. "TYAN's cloud server platforms with storage performance and computing capability can support the ever-increasing demand for computational power and data processing."

Efficient storage and high density with front I/O servers to power the cloud

TYAN's cloud platforms are designed for cloud-focused applications and benefit from the innovations of DDR5, PCIe® 5.0, and Compute Express Link 1.1, helping move data faster.

The Transport CX GC68A-B8056 is a cost-optimized server platform featuring a single AMD EYPC 9004 Series processor, 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, a pair of PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slots, one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports in 1U configuration. The GC68A-B8056 accommodates twelve 2.5" tool-less drive bays supporting NVMe U.2 devices for applications that require outstanding compute cores as well as high-performance storage I/Os.

The Transport CX TD76-B8058 is a 2U multi-node server platform designed for high-density data center deployment, front-end web servers, and various scale-out applications. The platform boasts four front-service nodes, each node supports one AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor, 16 DDR5 DIMM slots, four hot-swap E1.S drive bays, two internal NVMe M.2 slots, one standard PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion, and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot.

Gearing up to meet storage needs of modern data centers, the Thunder SX TS70-B7136 is a 2U software-defined storage server supporting dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DDR5 DIMM slots, five PCIe 5.0 slots, one OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot, and two NVMe M.2 ports. The TS70-B7136 is designed to provide high-capacity storage, with twelve 3.5-inch SATA tool-less drive bays that support up to four NVMe U.2 devices, and two rear 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays are for boot drive deployment.

