Tyber Medical Promotes Gary Thomas To Chief Operating Officer And Adds Wesley Johnson As Executive Vice President Of Product Development

Gary Thomas has been with Tyber Medical since 2017 as the Executive Vice President of Operations. As a key member of the leadership team, his direct role is to help Tyber Medical achieve record growth through seamless execution. He is accountable for the supply chain including customer/project management, information systems, product launches, and innovative driven solutions to optimize operational performance. Mr. Thomas has over 28 years of experience in operations management, product development, quality, and regulatory areas. Before joining Tyber Medical, he was the Vice President of Operations for Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF), an orthopaedic biologic company. While there, he was responsible for multiple sites (approx. 300 employees) including: Operations, Distribution, Development, Supply Chain, and Business Unit Operations. Prior to MTF, he was the Group Vice President of Portfolio and Project Management at Biomet overseeing spine, bone healing, and microfixation. Mr. Thomas has also held top management positions for Norman Noble, Howmedica (Stryker), and Pfizer. Mr. Thomas holds a Master's degree in Management from NJIT and a Bachelor's in Business Management from Ramapo College.

As the Chief Operating Officer for Tyber Medical Mr. Thomas will be responsible for management and strategic leadership over the company's day-to-day operations as well as developing future organic operational growth. He will be directly responsible for the business organization and strategic alignment in Operations, Inventory (SIOP) and Supply Chain Management, Customer Service, Manufacturing, Facilities, IT/Business Systems, and other customer centric services.

Tyber Medical is happy to announce the addition of Wesley Johnson to the management team as Executive Vice President of Product Development. Mr. Johnson has an extensive background in Product Development and Business Management in the joint reconstruction, spine, trauma, and biologics fields. Prior to Tyber Medical he was a Vice President of Research & Development at Medacta in Chicago, Illinois. Other key management roles have included General Manager and Vice President of Arthroplasty Division at Cayenne Medical, Co-founder/President and CEO at Alexandra Research Technologies, Director of Product Development at Spine-Tech (now Zimmer Spine), and Founder of Insight Medical as well as several other management titles. With Mr. Johnson's knowledge and expertise, he will lead a team that is responsible for Research, Clinical, Product Development, and innovative customer focused/driven services. He will provide guidance and mentorship to the engineering team while creating new product innovation, product launches, and product renovations to meet broad business objectives. Mr. Johnson holds a Bachelor's of Science Degree and a Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, Institute of Technology.

Jeff Tyber, CEO and President of Tyber Medical commented, "We are extremely lucky to have Wes and Gary on our leadership team. As we grow the company, we are building an organization lead by experienced orthopedic leaders to execute our customer centric growth strategies; from creating innovative products which Wes will manage, to stream-lining the production process to deliver consistent reliability and scalability which Gary will continue to oversee."

Visit Tyber Medical's Booth #609, at OMTEC in Chicago, IL where the company will showcase innovative products available for private labeling as well as meeting Wesley Johnson, Tyber Medical's new Executive Vice President of Product Development.

About Tyber Medical, LLC.

Tyber Medical, LLC is an orthopedic device manufacturer providing rapid access to portfolio enhancing, regulatory approved, orthopedic implants within the spine and extremity/trauma markets. While focusing on rapid product commercialization, the company distributes products via private labeling; releasing 14 spine and 25 extremity/trauma systems since its founding in 2012. Tyber Medical utilizes the differentiated, bioengineered technology such as TyPEEK® osteoconductive coatings and BioTy™, a new antimicrobial nano-textured surface modification to enhance the company's growing portfolio.

Contact:

Eric Dickson

83 South Commerce Way, Suite 310

Bethlehem PA 18017

(610) 849-1710

edickson@tybermed.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyber-medical-promotes-gary-thomas-to-chief-operating-officer-and-adds-wesley-johnson-as-executive-vice-president-of-product-development-300665192.html

SOURCE Tyber Medical