TYBR Health Appoints Jeff Tyber to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TYBR Health, a regenerative medicine and medical device company focused on improving post-surgical soft-tissue healing, announced the appointment of Mr. Jeff Tyber to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Tyber to our Board of Directors at this pivotal moment in TYBR Health's growth trajectory," said Tim Keane, PhD, Co-founder & CEO of TYBR Health. "Jeff brings to our board an exceptional track record of starting, building and scaling innovative medical device companies, and a deep knowledge of the orthopedic extremities and trauma markets. He brings proven operational experience that will be invaluable in advising the company through its commercial growth phase."

Mr. Tyber brings over 25 years of management, engineering, regulatory, and operational experience. Most recently Mr. Tyber served as CEO and Founder of Tyber Medical, which was acquired by Montagu and subsequently merged with Intech and Resolve Surgical to form Exalta Group, a leading MedTech CDMO+ organization for orthopedic companies. He currently serves as Group President and Board Member for Exalta. Previous roles include founding member of Extremity Medical, Co- Founder of MedShape, Inc., whose Sports Medicine assets were acquired by ConMed, and whose Foot & Ankle business, acquired by Enovis (formerly DJO).

"TYBR Health is addressing a large unmet need in the post-operative tissue protection market with its first-to-market flowable, bioabsorbable B3 GEL™ System. The team's approach bringing an elegant, simple and natural solution that can be used both in open and minimally invasive procedures to protect soft tissues, is a testament to where the future of surgery is going," said Mr. Tyber. "I look forward to contributing to the Board and supporting this talented team and bring this innovative technology to optimize recovery for surgeons and patients."

About TYBR Health

TYBR Health develops solutions focused on protecting healing tissues after surgery, with the goal of supporting functional restoration and improving the patient recovery experience. It's lead product, the B3 GEL™ System, is cleared by the FDA to aid in the protection of soft tissues during post-surgical healing. For more information, visit www.tybrhealth.com

