Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital Celebrates 20 Years of Providing a Culture of Compassionate Patient Care

PLANO, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital, Community Hospital Corporation's (CHC) first Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH), has come a long way since its opening two decades ago.

Since admitting its first patients on May 17, 2004, Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital has served more than 11,000 patients from Tyler and surrounding communities. The first patients arrived only a few weeks after the hospital's first employees started working at the facility.

Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital occupies space and purchases certain ancillary services from its host hospital, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler.

Over the years, Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital has expanded from 25 beds to 51 beds. The hospital also increased its staff from the original 25 employees to its current workforce of 140 employees, of which nearly 30 percent comprises five- to 20-year employees.

"The hospital has been extremely fortunate to attract and retain a dedicated and talented team embracing a culture of compassionate care for patients with medically complex and fragile conditions," said Stephanie Hyde, RN, MSN, HACP, and CEO of Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital, who was the LTACH's first employee when she joined on April 12, 2004.

Hyde added that the hospital's leadership and support from its staff, CHC, community leaders and other stakeholders played an integral role in the LTACH's success.

"There have been some drastic changes to healthcare delivery in a hospital setting over the years, and we had to adapt to those changes," Hyde said. "This would not have been possible without those individuals who have made it their mission to perform this Sacred Work."

CHC FINDS SOLUTION TO HOSPITAL'S PATIENT CAPACITY ISSUES

Mother Frances Hospital turned to CHC to help solve its patient capacity issues. The hospital's overcapacity resulted from many patients who were too ill to be discharged to a rehabilitation hospital, nursing home or similar step-down facility.

Following a CHC feasibility study confirming the need for an LTACH, CHC developed a long-term viability strategy. This led to a cooperative venture between CHC and the host hospital to create Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital in 2004.

"CHC's experienced leadership in hospital management services has put Tyler ContinueCARE on the right path in ensuring its ability to succeed in a challenging environment," Hyde said. "CHC's role has been vital to the hospital achieving financial and operational resiliency that is needed to provide the best possible patient care and experience."

April Myers, CHC SVP of Post-Acute Operations shared: "We are thrilled that Tyler ContinueCARE has reached this significant milestone in providing specialized needs for its patients and establishing itself as an important and growing healthcare asset."

Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital's Record of Success

In the past year, 60 percent of patients were discharged home or to a lower level of care.

The LTACH served as a "relief valve" for regional short-term acute care hospitals overwhelmed with patients stricken with COVID-related illnesses during the public health emergency. The hospital provided care to 397 COVID patients during this period.

Recent patient satisfaction scores show that 84 percent of patients are willing to recommend the hospital.

Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital was awarded the CIHQ LTACH Center of Excellence in 2016, the first Texas hospital to receive this award. The hospital also received the Center of Excellence LTACH in 2019, and the Center of Excellence LTACH in respiratory and nursing in 2022.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE. Visit https://chc.com/.

CONTACT: Anne Block

[email protected]

972-943-6470

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation