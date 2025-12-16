Tyler Young, Industrials Investment Executive, Named CD&R Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CD&R (or the "Firm") announced today that Tyler Young, a member of the Industrials investment team, has been named a Partner of the Firm.

Since joining CD&R in 2011, Tyler has contributed to building the Firm's Industrials vertical, expanding CD&R's presence within the building products and industrial distribution sectors. Tyler brings deep industry knowledge and relationships in these markets, where he has been actively involved in sourcing and evaluating numerous opportunities. He has played a key role in the Firm's investments in Cornerstone Building Brands, Foundation Building Materials, SunSource, White Cap and Wilsonart and has served on the board of directors at all of these companies.

Tyler started his career in the investment banking division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch before joining CD&R as an Associate and later held corporate development and business operations positions at PayPal and LinkedIn, respectively. He earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Dartmouth College.

"Tyler's appointment is a testament to the value he brings to CD&R, both as a strategic thinker and a collaborative leader," said Nate Sleeper, CD&R's Chief Executive Officer. "He consistently shows sound investment judgement, humility, perseverance and a genuine commitment to teamwork—qualities that contribute directly to our firm's growth and success. Our investment platform continues to be strengthened by Tyler's expertise and dedication."

