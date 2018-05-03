Tylie Ad Solutions Grows with Addition of Joanne Eckert as Senior VP of Sales

BURBANK, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tylie Ad Solutions, a leading provider of cross-channel streaming and delivery services, announces the hire of Joanne Eckert as Senior VP of Sales. She joins Tylie during a period of growth, bringing new energy to the sales department as the company gears up for the launch of a new proprietary platform.

Eckert is a veteran of the Ad Sales and Marketing world with over 20 years of experience. An expert in sales strategy, she has a proven ability to land new clients and grow revenue in untapped and under-developed business categories.

"We are excited to welcome Joanne to Team Tylie," said CEO Tylie Jones. "With great tenacity and impressive insight, she makes a great addition. And as a service-driven company, we're thrilled to have a sales rep who understands how to put relationships first."

The first woman-owned business in the male-dominated advertising space, Tylie Ad Solutions is a trusted ally to hundreds of major agencies and brands.

