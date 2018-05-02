Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Pipeline Report 2018: 152 are First-in-Class, Which Act on 95 Distinct First-in-Class Targets

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major metabolic disease and one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The prevalence is on the rise, alongside increases in obesity due to lifestyle changes in the 21st century. Type 2 diabetes is characterized by insulin resistance leading to dysregulation of glucose control and chronic hyperglycemia.

This leads to several co-morbidities and complications, some of which are associated with damage to blood vessels as a result of elevated blood glucose levels. The disease is progressive: patients' standard of living deteriorate over time and the symptoms worsen, meaning more complex treatment regimens are required over time. The complexity of the treatment means there is a high diversity of marketed products. In recent years new drug types have been great commercial successes and reached blockbuster status. This alongside the financial cost of type 2 diabetes to healthcare providers has led to significant investment in R&D on therapeutics in this area.

The demand for T2DM therapeutics has resulted in a large and competitive market landscape, with a number of drugs competing with one another for different market segments, across multiple lines of therapy. Since the mid-2000s a number of new drug classes have entered the market including glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors and sodium-glucose linked transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. These drug classes have proved to be highly commercially successful.

The T2DM pipeline is large with more than 560 products in active development, which accounts for almost a third of the metabolic disorders pipeline. This pipeline is dominated by products acting on G protein coupled receptors (GPCR) and protein kinases.

First-in-class products have the greatest potential in terms of development and commercial prospects. Among the pipeline products, 152 are first-in-class, which act on 95 distinct first-in-class targets. In line with the overall pipeline, first-in-class innovation is dominated by products acting on GPCRS and protein kinases. Additionally, there is a strong representation of first-in-class products at the Preclinical development stage.

The report "Frontier Pharma: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus - Therapies Targeting GPCRs and Protein Kinases Dominate Pipeline, with Strong Repositioning Opportunities into Associated Areas, Including Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease" enables you to:

Appreciate the current clinical and commercial landscapes by considering disease pathogenesis, etiology, epidemiology, symptoms, and diagnosis and treatment options.

Identify leading products and key unmet needs within the market.

Recognize innovative pipeline trends by analyzing therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using proprietary matrix assessments, first-in-class targets in the pipeline have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Individual matrix assessments are provided for targets identified in the pipeline for T2DM. Promising early-stage first-in-class targets are reviewed in greater detail.

Consider first-in-class pipeline products with no prior involvement in licensing and co-development deals that may represent potential investment opportunities.

Scope

Requirement for new types of therapeutics to add to already complex treatment algorithms for severe T2DM

What are the most important etiological risk factors and pathophysiological processes implicated in T2DM?

What is the current treatment algorithm?

How effective are current therapies for these indications, and how does this impact prognosis? What are the side effects associated with these treatments?

The T2DM pipeline is dominated by G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and protein kinases

Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent in the T2DM pipeline?

Which first-in-class targets are most promising?

How does the level of first-in-class innovation change within different target classes?

How does first-in-class target diversity differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

The deals landscape is active and dominated by products that target GPCRS and protein kinases

Which molecular types/molecular target groups attract the highest deal values?

How has deal activity fluctuated over the past decade?

Which first-in-class pipeline products have no prior involvement in licensing or co-development deals?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Competitive Market Landscape Driven by Rising Prevalence

2.2 Large and Diverse Pipeline Dominated by Products Acting on G Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCR) and Protein Kinases

2.3 Strong Opportunities for Investment in First-in-Class Products



3 The Case for Innovation

3.1 Growing Opportunities for Biologic Products

3.2 Diversification of Molecular Targets

3.3 Innovative First-in-Class Product Developments Remain Attractive

3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Policy Shifts Favor First-in-Class Innovation

3.5 Sustained Innovation in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus



4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape

4.1 Overview of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

4.2 Disease Classification

4.2.1 Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

4.2.2 Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

4.2.3 Type 3 Diabetes Mellitus

4.2.4 LADA

4.2.5 MODY

4.2.6 Gestational

4.2.7 Pancreatic diabetes

4.2.8 Prediabetes

4.3 Symptoms

4.4 Diagnosis

4.5 Etiology

4.6 Pathophysiology

4.7 Comorbidities and Complications

4.8 Epidemiology

4.9 Treatment

4.9.1 Non-Insulin T2DM Therapies

4.9.2 Insulin-Based T2DM Therapies

4.10 Overview of Marketed Products

4.11 Unmet Need and Commercial Opportunities in T2DM



5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

5.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs between the Market and Pipeline by Molecular Target Class

5.5 Comparative Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs by Molecular Target Class

5.6 Ratio of First-in-Class Programs to First-in-Class Molecular Targets within the Pipeline

5.7 List of All First-in-Class Pipeline Programs



6 Signaling Network, Disease Causation and Innovation Alignment

6.1 Complexity of Signaling Networks in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

6.2 Signaling Pathways, Disease-Causing Mutations and First-in-Class Molecular Target Integration

6.3 First-in-Class Molecular Target Matrix Assessment



7 First-in-Class Molecular Target Evaluation

7.1 Pipeline Programs Targeting G Protein Coupled Receptor Kinase 5 (GRK5)

7.2 Pipeline Programs Targeting Gastric Inhibitory Polypeptide Receptors (GIPR)

7.3 Pipeline Programs Targeting Bone Morphogenetic Protein Receptor Type 1A (BMPR1A), Bone Morphogenetic Protein Receptor Type 1B (BMPR1B) and Bone Morphogenetic Protein Receptor Type 2 (BMPR2)

7.4 Pipeline Programs Targeting Solute Carrier Family 13 Member 5 (SLC13A5)

7.5 Pipeline Programs Targeting N Formyl Peptide Receptor 3 (FPR3) and N Formyl Peptide Receptor 2 (FPR2)

7.6 Pipeline Programs Targeting Neuromedin U receptor 2 (NMUR2) and Neuromedin U receptor 1 (NMUR1)

7.7 Pipeline Programs Targeting Peptide YY (PYY)

7.8 Pipeline Programs Targeting Apelin Receptor (APLNR)

7.9 Pipeline Programs Targeting Insulin Receptor Substrate (IRS1) and Insulin Receptor Substrate (IRS2)

7.10 Conclusion



8 Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Industry-Wide First-in-Class Deals

8.2 Licensing Deals

8.2.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

8.2.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

8.2.3 Deals by Molecule Type and Molecular Target

8.2.4 List of Deals with Disclosed Deal Values

8.3 Co-development Deals

8.3.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

8.3.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

8.3.3 Deals by Molecule Type and Molecular Target

8.3.4 List of Deals with Disclosed Deal Values

8.4 First-in-Class Programs with and without Prior Licensing or Co-development Deal Involvement



9 Appendix

9.1 References

9.2 Abbreviations

9.3 Methodology

9.3.1 Data Integrity

9.3.2 Innovative and Meaningful Analytical Techniques and Frameworks

9.3.3 Evidence Based Analysis and Insight

9.4 Secondary Research

9.4.1 Market Analysis

9.4.2 Pipeline Analysis

9.4.3 Licensing and Co-development Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2tn6hd/type_2_diabetes?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/type-2-diabetes-mellitus-pipeline-report-2018-152-are-first-in-class-which-act-on-95-distinct-first-in-class-targets-300641185.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

