Type 2 Diabetes Quality of Life & Information-Seeking Behaviors Explored in New U.S. Research Publication

The report offers unparalleled insights into the lives of Americans managing type 2 diabetes. This extensive research sheds light on the personal impact of the condition and the strategies patients employ to navigate information and resources.

An estimated 38 million people in the United States are currently living with diabetes, and understanding the lived experience of this sizeable demographic is crucial. This report equips stakeholders with key insights into how type 2 diabetes affects patients' quality of life and their proactive efforts in seeking valuable health information.

Insights into the Patient Experience



The report encompasses a breadth of topics relevant to individuals with type 2 diabetes, including:

The daily impact of managing type 2 diabetes on personal well-being.

Correlations between recent HbA1c levels and quality of life, along with symptoms and challenges faced by patients.

Detailed examination of patient information-seeking behaviors and preferences for sources and topics of interest.

The publication answers pivotal questions, such as the extent to which type 2 diabetes affects patients' quality of life, the percentage of patients maintaining target HbA1c levels, and the types of online resources and content people with type 2 diabetes most frequently access.

With a methodology that includes a mix of quantitative surveys and qualitative patient insights, the report encompasses responses from a convenience sample of over 2,400 U.S. residents diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The rigorous approach to data collection and analysis ensures that findings reflect a wide range of experiences and perspectives.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, understanding how people living with type 2 diabetes cope and seek information is critical. This extensive body of research provides those in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries with actionable data and a deeper empathy for the patient journey.

The landmark report underscores the need for patient-centered resources in the ongoing battle against diabetes and is instrumental for anyone involved in the care, support, and education of patients with type 2 diabetes. It is an essential resource for informing strategies that will enhance patient outcomes and improve the dissemination of critical health information.

The research publication is a significant addition to current knowledge resources and seeks to influence positive change in the management and understanding of type 2 diabetes within the healthcare community.

Through harnessing the power of patient-reported data, it is possible to tailor interventions and resources that better meet the needs of those living with type 2 diabetes, ultimately aiming to enhance their quality of life in a U.S. landscape marked by increasing health consciousness.

Key questions answered in this report:

To what extent do people say type 2 diabetes impacts their overall quality of life?

How many patients report a recent HbA1c under 7%?

What do patients wish others understood about type 2 diabetes?

What are the top online resources people with type 2 diabetes use to find information?

What kinds of type 2 diabetes content and information do patients search for?

What percentage of patients search for information on treatment options?

Key Topics Covered:

Respondent Demographic Highlights

Condition Status and Quality of Life

Symptoms Experienced

Impact on Quality of Life

Qualitative Patient Insights

Information-Seeking Behaviors

Resources Used to Manage Health

Types of Content/Information Sought

Appendix with Associated Data Charts and Distributions

