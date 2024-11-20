Typeform Appoints Jay Choi as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran tech leader brings decades of product and GTM experience to accelerate Typeform through its next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform, the intuitive form builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced the appointment of Jay Choi as its Chief Executive Officer, effective November 18. He succeeds Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Lechà, who will remain on staff as an advisor through early 2025.

Choi brings decades of experience in scaling innovative companies, with a proven track record of driving growth and delivering results for renowned SaaS organizations. His expertise spans product, go-to-market (GTM), and operations. Last February, Choi joined Typeform's Board of Directors, where he worked closely with the Board and Typeform's leadership team to invest in product and set the company on an accelerated growth trajectory.

"Jay Choi's deep experience in driving growth and scaling companies similar to Typeform makes him the ideal leader to take Typeform forward," said David Okuniev, Typeform Co-Founder and Board Member. "His years as a seasoned product leader combined with his ability to build high-performing teams give me confidence that as CEO he will drive Typeform into a new era of growth."

The appointment comes on the heels of significant milestones, including the launch of Typeform for Growth—a powerful suite of tools designed to help businesses capture, qualify, and convert leads into revenue opportunities—as well as the company's inaugural customer conference, Typeforum, which attracted over 10,000 registrants and brought together industry leaders, partners, and users in a dynamic virtual experience. Since its founding, Typeform has seen tremendous growth, now serving over 150,000 customers and facilitating more than 600 million interactions annually.

Choi previously served as Chief Product Officer at Glia, leading the development of the AI-driven Contact Center. Before that, he spent seven years as Chief Product Officer and General Manager at Qualtrics, during which time Qualtrics scaled from $100M to over $1B in ARR, contributing to its more than $13B IPO in 2021. Earlier in his career, as EVP/President at Danaher Corporation, he led all GTM and R&D operations with full P&L responsibility.

"I'm honored to join Typeform at such an exciting time," said Jay Choi, CEO of Typeform. "Typeform is uniquely positioned to transform its market with massive scale, a strong product-led growth foundation, and an incredibly talented global team. Together, we'll focus on driving innovation, scaling the business, and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

About Typeform

Typeform is a distinctly intuitive form builder that helps over 150,000 customers collect and validate the data they need to grow their businesses. Designed with striking visuals, a conversational flow, and powerful data capabilities, Typeform empowers brands to give and get more with each form. Typeform drives more than 600 million interactions each year and integrates with essential tools including Zapier, HubSpot, and Slack. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

