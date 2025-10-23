Typeform Launches AI Engagement Platform to Turn Forms Into Workflows

New capabilities unite form creation, automation, and analytics to help businesses capture, connect, and convert in one place

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform today launched its AI engagement platform, marking a major step in the company's evolution from form builder to engagement ecosystem. Built on insights from over 1 billion anonymized responses, the platform unites forms, automation, and data to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) capture data and turn responses into results within a unified, enterprise-grade system.

"This launch represents a defining moment not only for Typeform, but for the millions of small businesses ready to harness AI," said Aleks Bass, Chief Product Officer at Typeform. "With this evolution, we're democratizing automation and intelligence, giving every team superpowers once reserved for enterprises."

Until now, SMBs have relied on multiple tools to build forms, nurture leads, and convert customers. Typeform unites those capabilities in one integrated platform, making advanced creation, enrichment, automation, and analytics simple, accessible, and human. Early adopters have trimmed the average time to launch a campaign from days to minutes and boosted completion rates by up to 20%, transforming what used to be a manual, multi-tool workflow into a single streamlined experience.

Unveiled at Typeforum 2025 , Typeform's virtual product launch event, the new capabilities usher in the next generation of Typeform, where conversations don't just start, but move businesses forward.

Create Smarter Forms and More Engaging Experiences

Typeform AI: Now available in beta, Typeform AI creates high-performing forms and workflows trained on insights from over 1 billion anonymized responses, all from a chat-based prompt. It optimizes structure, tone, and flow to maximize completion rates and data quality.

Now available in beta, Typeform AI creates high-performing forms and workflows trained on insights from over 1 billion anonymized responses, all from a chat-based prompt. It optimizes structure, tone, and flow to maximize completion rates and data quality. FAQ with AI and Clarify with AI: First-of-its-kind, form-embedded intelligence answers customer questions in real time, using context trained directly on company content. This dynamic guidance deepens insights, reduces drop-off, and improves accuracy within the form experience.

First-of-its-kind, form-embedded intelligence answers customer questions in real time, using context trained directly on company content. This dynamic guidance deepens insights, reduces drop-off, and improves accuracy within the form experience. Video & Audio Blocks: Multimodal experiences add a human touch to every interaction by giving respondents the flexibility to engage through video, voice, or text. Each interaction feels natural, on-brand, and personal, capturing richer data and strengthening connections between businesses and their customers.

Turn Every Response Into Action, Insights, and Sales

Contacts: Organize and segment the people behind every response. Get a unified view across all forms and connected data sources.

Organize and segment the people behind every response. Get a unified view across all forms and connected data sources. Automations: Follow up instantly with personalized workflows that engage customers and convert leads.

Follow up instantly with personalized workflows that engage customers and convert leads. Enrichment & Follow-ups: Go beyond data collection with built-in enrichment and automated follow-ups that combine first-party responses with insights from trusted third-party sources, supporting both B2B and B2C data.

Go beyond data collection with built-in enrichment and automated follow-ups that combine first-party responses with insights from trusted third-party sources, supporting both B2B and B2C data. Smart Insights: Instantly summarize and interpret responses, turning data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Instantly summarize and interpret responses, turning data into clear, actionable intelligence. Payments Integration: Accept PayPal, Stripe, and other payment methods directly within Typeform to drive conversion and close transactions in-flow.

"It's rare to find a tool that's both beautifully simple and incredibly powerful," said Abir Syed, Co-Founder at UpCounting. "What used to take our team hours now takes minutes. Typeform's thoughtful use of AI helps us automate manual work while preserving the personal touch that builds real relationships."

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its capabilities through new interaction formats, richer integrations, and deeper analytics.

About Typeform

Typeform is a refreshingly different form builder and AI engagement platform. Known for making forms worth filling out, Typeform pairs beautiful, human-first design with native AI capabilities. The company helps customers build expert forms that collect up to 3.5 times more data and turn every form response into a personalized customer journey. Trusted by over 150,000 customers, including 60% of the Fortune 500, Typeform integrates with essential tools like Slack, Zapier, and HubSpot. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

