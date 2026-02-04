Typeform Launches AI Data Enrichment to Improve Lead Conversion

Winter '26 release helps teams move faster from form response to revenue with enriched contact profiles, smarter automation, and dynamic reporting

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform , the AI engagement platform that turns forms into workflows, today announced AI data enrichment that automatically enriches form responses. Enriched contact profiles can then be activated instantly through Typeform Contacts & Automations , helping teams qualify, route, and follow up faster to improve lead conversion. The release also includes upgrades across Contacts & Automations and Typeform AI, adding deeper segmentation, webhook-enabled automations, new reporting dashboards, and Typeform AI Memory to accelerate execution across the full workflow.

Businesses are under increasing pressure to drive more revenue with fewer resources, but many teams still rely on lead data that is incomplete, outdated, or scattered across disconnected tools. Typeform's AI data enrichment solves this by enhancing customer data quality at the moment of capture, then enabling Contacts & Automations to trigger the right next step automatically, improving lead conversion while reducing manual work.

"Forms have long been treated as the finish line; a response comes in, and the real work begins somewhere else," said Aleks Bass, Chief Product Officer at Typeform. "Typeform is changing that by making every form submission the starting point for action. With AI data enrichment, the instant someone submits, you already know who they are and what needs to happen next. No gaps, no handoffs, no leads falling through the cracks."

The new capabilities delivered in the winter '26 release build upon Typeform's next generation platform that unites forms, data, and automation, turning forms into workflows.

Deepen customer understanding with AI data enrichment

Typeform's AI data enrichment uses agentic waterfall enrichment, where AI agents autonomously search for and validate contact data across sources.

With match rates reaching 92% for B2B and 71% for B2C based on real product usage, Typeform's enrichment helps businesses achieve a clearer view of who is behind every form submission, making it easy to identify and qualify high-intent leads, route them faster, and personalize engagement.

Turn profiles into action with Contacts & Automations

Contacts & Automations gives teams a unified place to organize the leads behind every response and ensure every submission moves forward. Because AI data enrichment integrates seamlessly with Contacts & Automations, businesses can act on enriched profiles the moment a form is submitted, including:

Segmenting leads by enriched attributes

Routing leads to the right owner instantly

Triggering follow-up workflows across tools and systems

Personalizing outreach to improve conversion and boost sales

The winter '26 release also adds deeper segmentation, webhook-enabled automations to trigger actions in other tools, and dynamic reporting dashboards to compare trends and performance across audiences.

Build faster and smarter with Typeform AI

Better conversion starts with better data. Typeform AI helps teams create high-performing forms faster. In the first month after Typeform AI launched, form creation increased 45% and time-to-create dropped 33%. Today more than one-third of all new users use AI within their first 31 days.

Now with Typeform AI Memory, teams can save even more time by creating a customizable knowledge base that captures key context like company details, goals, and brand preferences. Typeform AI then uses that information to build workflows optimized for each business.

Discover Typeform's AI engagement platform at typeform.com .

About Typeform

Typeform is a refreshingly different form builder and AI engagement platform. Known for making forms worth filling out, Typeform pairs beautiful, human-first design with native AI capabilities. The company helps customers build expert forms that collect up to 3.5 times more data and turn every form response into a personalized customer journey. Trusted by over 150,000 customers, including 60% of the Fortune 500, Typeform integrates with essential tools like Slack, Zapier, Canva, and Klaviyo. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

SOURCE Typeform S.L.