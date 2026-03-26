Typewise's 2026 Agentic AI Index Finds 81% of Customer Service Teams Still Operating AI as Disconnected Tools

Survey of frontline customer service representatives reveals AI agent coordination gaps, hidden agentic errors, and a growing need for orchestration as CX teams scale AI adoption

ZÜRICH and SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Typewise, an enterprise-grade AI customer service platform that brings AI agents into production, today released its 2026 Agentic AI in Customer Service Index, a new market report examining how frontline teams are adopting and interacting with AI in day-to-day support operations. Based on a survey of 207 customer service agents across the U.S., UK, and Germany, the findings illustrate that while AI is now deeply embedded across customer service workflows, most organizations have not yet evolved their systems or processes to support it at scale.

Typewise's 2026 Agentic AI in Customer Service Index

In fact, as AI adoption has accelerated rapidly across customer service organizations, the underlying systems have become even more fragmented. AI is now being used for drafting responses, summarizing conversations, routing tickets, and even more advanced actions such as refunds or cancellations. However, these capabilities are often deployed as standalone tools rather than as part of a coordinated system, creating friction for agents and limiting the overall impact of automation.

Key Findings from the index include:

81% of customer service teams still operate AI as disconnected tools, rather than coordinated systems

Only 1 in 5 agents say multiple AI systems clearly work together

72% say AI improves efficiency, but just 42% say it actually reduces time and effort

Nearly 50% of agents regularly correct AI mistakes, with 10% only discovering errors after customers report them

Just under 20% report unclear ownership of customer outcomes in AI-assisted workflows

"AI adoption in customer service has accelerated rapidly, but operational maturity hasn't kept pace," said David Eberle, co-founder and CEO of Typewise. "Most teams today are not struggling with whether AI works; they're struggling with how it works together. Without coordination, supervision, and clear ownership, AI systems can create as much complexity as they remove.

The report highlights an "efficiency paradox" emerging in customer service AI deployments. While the majority of human agents report that AI improves efficiency, far fewer say it meaningfully reduces their workload. In practice, AI regularly shifts work rather than eliminating it. Frontline representatives are still responsible for manually reviewing AI-generated outputs, monitoring automated actions, and resolving inconsistencies between systems.

This challenge is worsened by the persistence of AI errors and limited visibility into when and why they occur. A significant portion of agents report regularly correcting AI-generated mistakes, and in some cases, only becoming aware of issues after customers respond. These data suggest that many organizations lack AI orchestration layers, human-in-the-loop feedback protocols, and the agentic specialization needed to handle the multitude of different support requests.

Typewise's 2026 Agentic AI in Customer Service Index can be viewed and downloaded here.

About Typewise

Typewise is an enterprise-grade AI customer service platform that brings AI agents into production. Its AI Supervisor Engine orchestrates teams of specialized AI agents, configured using natural language, to resolve complex service cases and manage human handoffs seamlessly. Fortune 500 companies, including Unilever and DPD, have reduced customer service effort by 50% or more using Typewise. Backed by Y Combinator (S22), Typewise has been repeatedly recognized as a "High Performer" in AI-driven automation on G2.

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SOURCE Typewise