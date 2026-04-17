Tyra Biosciences Announces Appointment of Habib Dable to its Board of Directors

-Seasoned biopharmaceutical leader brings deep commercial and strategic expertise to support TYRA's next phase of growth-

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced the appointment of Habib Dable to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dable brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across the global biopharmaceutical industry, including deep expertise in building and scaling blockbuster franchises and guiding companies through transformative growth.

Habib Dable

"As TYRA advances into its next phase of growth, Habib brings the kind of experience and strategic insight that will be critical at the Board level," said Todd Harris, Chief Executive Officer of TYRA. "His proven track record in global product launches and strategic execution will be invaluable as we look to develop and commercialize dabogratinib for LG-UTUC, IR NMIBC and ACH. His experience building leading franchises in specialty medicine aligns with our ambition to unlock the full potential of FGFR3 inhibition and deliver meaningful therapies to patients."

Mr. Dable most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron Pharma Inc., where he led the company through a period of significant growth culminating in its acquisition by Merck in 2021. Prior to Acceleron, Mr. Dable spent 22 years at Bayer AG in positions of increasing responsibility, including President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals and Executive Vice President, Global Head of Specialty Medicine. During his tenure, he provided leadership across multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, neurology, hematology, and cardiology, and oversaw the global launch of EYLEA®. Mr. Dable currently serves as an advisor at RA Capital Management, L.P.

"The opportunity at TYRA is grounded in structure-based drug design and clinical translational expertise. FGFR3 represents one of the most compelling and difficult-to-drug targets in oncology and genetic conditions, and dabogratinib is uniquely differentiated and positioned to realize meaningful potential," added Mr. Dable. "With its 3x3 strategy, TYRA is building a broad, multi-indication franchise that has the potential to drive substantial long-term commercial impact. I look forward to contributing as a Board member as TYRA advances its pipeline."

Mr. Dable currently serves on the boards of Spyglass Pharma, Relay Therapeutics, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, PepGen Inc., and BioLink.org, and is a former board member of Blueprint Medicines, Millendo Therapeutics, Aerovate Therapeutics, and Albireo Pharma. He holds a B.B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of New Brunswick in Canada.

In conjunction with Mr. Dable's appointment, the Company also announced that Gilla Kaplan's Board service will conclude at this year's annual meeting of stockholders. "Gilla has played an important role in shaping TYRA's progress, and we are grateful for her leadership and support during the early phase of our growth," added Bob More, Chairman of TYRA.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. TYRA's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help TYRA design and predict which candidates may demonstrate the highest potency, selectivity and tolerability in the clinic. TYRA's expertise in FGFR biology has created a differentiated pipeline with clinical-stage programs in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA's lead precision medicine stemming from SNÅP, oral dabogratinib, is a potential first-in-class selective FGFR3 inhibitor in development for LG-UTUC, IR NMIBC and ACH. TYRA is also developing TYRA-430, an oral, investigational FGFR4/3-biased inhibitor for FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers, in the SURF431 study for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and TYRA-200, an oral, investigational, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor, in the SURF201 study for metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

TYRA cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the expected advancement of our pipeline and our growth; the potential to develop next-generation precision medicines and their potential to be first-in-class; the potential safety and therapeutic benefits of, and market opportunities for, our product candidates. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: interim results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, as follow-up on the outcome of any particular patient continues and as more patient or final data becomes available, including the risk that unconfirmed responses may not ultimately result in confirmed responses to treatment after follow-up evaluations; later developments with the FDA may be inconsistent with prior feedback from the FDA; we are early in our development efforts, and the approach we are taking to discover and develop drugs based on our SNÅP platform is novel and unproven and it may never lead to product candidates that are successful in clinical development or approved products of commercial value; potential delays in the commencement, recruitment, enrollment, data readouts and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research and preclinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; the potential for our programs and prospects to be negatively impacted by developments relating to our competitors, including the results of studies or regulatory determinations relating to our competitors; regulatory and legislative developments in the United States and foreign countries, including with respect to healthcare and trade policies; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and proprietary technologies; our ability to establish marketing and sales capabilities to successfully commercialize any approved products; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Amy Conrad

[email protected]

SOURCE Tyra Biosciences