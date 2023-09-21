Tyra Biosciences Announces Oral Presentations on TYRA-300 for Achondroplasia at the ASBMR and ASHG 2023 Annual Meetings

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that TYRA will deliver oral presentations on TYRA-300 for achondroplasia at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) and the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2023 annual meetings.

ASBMR is taking place October 13-16, 2023, in Vancouver, BC, Canada and ASHG is taking place November 1-5, 2023, in Washington, DC.

ASBMR presentation details:

Title: "TYRA-300 Demonstrates Significant Increases in Growth and Bone Length in a Mouse Model of FGFR3-Related Skeletal Dysplasia"

Presentation Number: 1077

Session: Oral Presentations: Skeletal Development and Disease

Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 10:00 AM

TYRA Presenter: Ronald Swanson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

ASHG presentation details:

Title: "TYRA-300 Demonstrates Significant Increases in Growth and Bone Length in a Mouse Model of FGFR3-Related Skeletal Dysplasia"

Session: Oral Presentations: Precision prescription: The therapeutic potential of ASOs and small molecules for genetic disorders

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 12:00 PM

TYRA Presenter: Jacqueline H. Starrett, PhD, Associate Director, In Vivo Pharmacology

More information on the annual meetings can be found below:

The presentation materials will be made available via the For Investors page on the Investor section of the TYRA website.

About TYRA-300

TYRA-300 is the Company's lead precision medicine program stemming from its in-house SNÅP platform. TYRA-300 is an investigational, oral, FGFR3-selective inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of cancer and skeletal dysplasias including achondroplasia. TYRA-300 is being evaluated in a multi-center, open label Phase 1/2 clinical study, SURF301 (Study in Untreated and Resistant FGFR3+ Advanced Solid Tumors). SURF301 (NCT05544552) was designed to determine the optimal and maximum tolerated doses (MTD) and the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of TYRA-300, as well as to evaluate the preliminary antitumor activity of TYRA-300. SURF301 is currently enrolling adults with advanced urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors with FGFR3 gene alterations. In skeletal dysplasias, TYRA-300 has demonstrated positive preclinical results and the Company expects to submit an IND for the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical study in pediatric achondroplasia in 2024.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio

