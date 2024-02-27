Tyra Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference, March 4-6th: Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA, will present a company overview on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET.  TYRA management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
  • Jefferies Biotech On the Bay Summit, March 11-13th: TYRA management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. 
  • Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, March 12-14th: Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, March 14th, 2024, at 8:00 am ET.  TYRA management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

A live and archived webcast of the Cowen presentation and Barclays fireside chat will be available via the For Investors page on the Investor section of the TYRA website. 

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit  www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn.

