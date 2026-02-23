Tyra Biosciences Announces Poster Presentations at the 2026 ASCO® Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, announced today that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2026 ASCO® Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The meeting is being held February 26-28, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "ctDNA monitoring of FGFR3-altered metastatic urothelial cancer treated with dabogratinib (formerly TYRA-300) in the SURF301 trial"

Abstract Number: 809

Session : Poster Session B: Prostate Cancer and Urothelial Carcinoma

Poster Session B: Prostate Cancer and Urothelial Carcinoma Date and Time : February 27, 2026, 11:30 AM–12:45 PM PST

February 27, 2026, 11:30 AM–12:45 PM PST Presenting Author: Andrew J. Murtha, BSc, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Title: "A phase 2 multicenter, open-label study evaluating the efficacy and safety of dabogratinib (formerly TYRA-300) in participants with FGFR3-altered low-grade, intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (SURF302)"

Abstract Number: TPS886

Session: Trials in Progress Poster Session B: Urothelial Carcinoma

Date and Time : February 27, 2026, 11:30 AM–12:45 PM PST

February 27, 2026, 11:30 AM–12:45 PM PST Presenting Author: Gautam Jayram, MD, Urology Associates, Nashville, TN

More information can be found at the ASCO GU website. The posters will be available on the IR page of TYRA's website following presentation at ASCO GU: https://ir.tyra.bio .

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. TYRA's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's expertise in FGFR biology has created a differentiated pipeline with clinical-stage programs in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA's lead precision medicine stemming from SNÅP, oral dabogratinib, is a potential first-in-class selective FGFR3 inhibitor. Oral dabogratinib's current planned clinical development includes three Phase 2 studies: SURF303 for low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, SURF302 for intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and BEACH301 for pediatric achondroplasia. TYRA is also developing TYRA-430, an oral, investigational FGFR4/3-biased inhibitor for FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers, in the SURF431 study for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and TYRA-200, an oral, investigational, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor, in the SURF201 study for metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Amy Conrad

[email protected]

SOURCE Tyra Biosciences