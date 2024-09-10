Tyra Biosciences Appoints Doug Warner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

-Dr. Warner brings over twenty years of proven clinical development leadership to TYRA having successfully led global development and secured approvals for medicines across oncology and skeletal disease-

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, announced today the appointment of Doug Warner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Warner will be responsible for overseeing TYRA's clinical portfolio and will serve as a key member of its executive management team.

"TYRA is at an inflection point with three potentially best-in-class candidate medicines for oncology and a planned filing of an IND to support clinical development in achondroplasia later this year," said Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA. "Doug has successfully led programs from the earliest stages of development to securing global registrations in major markets, and he brings with him significant global development expertise across both targeted oncology and bone diseases. His background is a perfect fit for TYRA today, and his proven leadership in guiding programs to registration will be invaluable as we look to deliver on the full promise of our precision medicines."

"Joining TYRA as Chief Medical Officer is truly a compelling opportunity. I am excited to lead a home-grown pipeline of precision medicines for high-value indications in oncology and skeletal dysplasias where more effective treatments are needed," added Dr. Warner. "I look forward to leading the company's current and future development strategies for TYRA-300, TYRA-200 and TYRA-430, with the goal of improving clinical outcomes and people's lives."

Dr. Warner held roles of increasing responsibility over 18 years at Amgen where he oversaw clinical development for programs across oncology and bone diseases. This included being an Executive Director and Group Product Area Lead, where Dr. Warner led a team responsible for the development of a portfolio of medicines ranging from those in Phase 1 to those with approved indications, including Vectibix®, XGEVA®, and Prolia®. Most recently, Dr. Warner was Chief Medical Officer for eFFECTOR Therapeutics where he was responsible for overseeing eFFECTOR's clinical pipeline, including its KICKSTART Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in non-small cell lung cancer, and its Phase 1/2 study of zotatifin in solid tumors. Dr. Warner is co-author of numerous peer-reviewed articles including those in The Lancet, The Lancet Oncology, and The Journal of Clinical Oncology. He received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, his M.D. from the Duke University School of Medicine, and his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Forward-Looking Statements

TYRA cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the potential to develop next-generation precision medicines and to have best-in-class candidate medicines for oncology; the expected timing of a submission of an IND for achondroplasia; the potential safety and therapeutic benefits of TYRA-300, TYRA-200, TYRA-430 and other product candidates; and the potential for SNÅP to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: we are early in our development efforts, have only recently begun testing TYRA-300 and TYRA-200 for oncology in clinical trials and the approach we are taking to discover and develop drugs based on our SNÅP platform is novel and unproven and it may never lead to product candidates that are successful in clinical development or approved products of commercial value; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readouts and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; potential difficulty in transitioning the CMO position and any resulting adverse impacts on our development programs or otherwise; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research and preclinical testing; acceptance by the FDA of INDs or of similar regulatory submissions by comparable foreign regulatory authorities for the conduct of clinical trials of TYRA-300 in pediatric achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia; an accelerated development or approval pathway may not be available for TYRA-300 or other product candidates and any such pathway may not lead to a faster development process; later developments with the FDA may be inconsistent with the minutes from our prior meetings, including with respect to the proposed design of our planned Phase 2 study of TYRA-300 in ACH; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; the potential for our programs and prospects to be negatively impacted by developments relating to our competitors, including the results of studies or regulatory determinations relating to our competitors; unfavorable results from preclinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

