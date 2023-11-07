Tyra Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

- Enrollment and dose escalation ongoing in SURF301 Phase 1/2 oncology -

- Presented additional preclinical data on TYRA-300 in achondroplasia at ASBMR and ASHG -

- First patient to be dosed in TYRA-200 Phase 1 by YE 2023 -

- Strong cash position of $215.7 million as of Q3 2023 -

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and highlighted recent corporate progress.

"From the start, TYRA has focused on developing precision therapies that target large opportunities that exist in FGFR biology, and we continue to follow the data. We continue to advance TYRA-300, our oral FGFR3-selective inhibitor, as we dose expand and escalate in our SURF301 oncology study and strengthen our preclinical data package in achondroplasia," said Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA. "Before the end of the year, we expect to update our guidance on the timing and design of our planned Phase 2 study in achondroplasia and the dosing of our first patient with TYRA-200."

Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Corporate Highlights

TYRA-300

SURF301 Phase 1/2 Study for Oncology Continued to Advance. SURF301 ( S tudy in U ntreated and R esistant F GFR3+ Advanced Solid Tumors) ( NCT05544552 ) is a multi-center, open label study designed to determine the optimal and maximum tolerated doses (MTD) and the recommended Phase 2 dose of TYRA-300, as well as to evaluate the preliminary antitumor activity of TYRA-300. Enrollment is ongoing in Part A and Part B and dose escalation is ongoing in Part B in Phase 1 of the study at multiple clinical sites in the U.S., Europe , and Australia . In this study, multiple doses and schedules of TYRA-300 will be evaluated to inform dosing decisions in future metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and achondroplasia studies.





In October and early , TYRA presented additional preclinical results on TYRA-300 in achondroplasia at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) and the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2023 annual meetings, respectively. In preclinical mice models of achondroplasia conducted at The Imagine Institute in , TYRA-300 increased bone growth, improved the shape of the skull, improved the shape of the foramen magnum, restored the architecture of the growth plate, and increased chondrocyte proliferation and differentiation. Granted Orphan Drug Designation for Achondroplasia from FDA. In July 2023 , TYRA-300 was granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of achondroplasia from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

TYRA-200

Phase 1 Study on Track to be Initiated by YE '23. TYRA continued to advance activities to support the initiation of the planned Phase 1 clinical study of TYRA-200, an FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor with potency against activating FGFR2 gene alterations and resistance mutations. The trial will be focused on intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma resistant to prior FGFR inhibitors. TYRA remains on track to dose the first patient in this trial before year-end 2023.

SNÅP Platform and Pipeline

TYRA continued to advance its in-house precision medicine discovery engine, SNÅP, to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions including FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers and others.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter 2023 net loss was $21.2 million compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2022.

compared to for the same period in 2022. Third quarter 2023 research and development expenses were $19.3 million compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2022.

compared to for the same period in 2022. Third quarter 2023 general and administrative expenses were $4.7 million compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2022.

compared to for the same period in 2022. As of September 30, 2023 , TYRA had cash and cash equivalents of $215.7 million that are expected to support TYRA's important clinical and operational milestones over at least the next two years.

About TYRA-300

TYRA-300 is the Company's lead precision medicine program stemming from its in-house SNÅP platform. TYRA-300 is an investigational, oral, FGFR3-selective inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of cancer and skeletal dysplasias, including achondroplasia. In oncology, TYRA-300 is being evaluated in a multi-center, open label Phase 1/2 clinical study, SURF301 (Study in Untreated and Resistant FGFR3+ Advanced Solid Tumors). SURF301 (NCT05544552) was designed to determine the optimal and MTD and the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of TYRA-300, as well as to evaluate the preliminary antitumor activity of TYRA-300. SURF301 is currently enrolling adults with advanced urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors with FGFR3 gene alterations. In skeletal dysplasias, TYRA-300 has demonstrated positive preclinical results, and the Company expects to submit an IND for the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical study in pediatric achondroplasia in 2024. In July 2023, TYRA-300 was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of achondroplasia from the FDA.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheet Data (in thousands)





September 30,



December 31,





2023



2022





(unaudited)







Balance Sheet Data:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 215,652



$ 251,213

Working capital



214,483





251,587

Total assets



238,358





266,181

Accumulated deficit



(142,000)





(95,696)

Total stockholders' equity



222,170





257,829



Tyra Biosciences, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022



























Operating expenses:























Research and development

$ 19,271



$ 10,915



$ 41,841



$ 32,608

General and administrative



4,692





2,730





12,470





11,301

Total operating expenses



23,963





13,645





54,311





43,909

Loss from operations



(23,963)





(13,645)





(54,311)





(43,909)

Other income (expense):























Interest income



2,816





1,131





8,035





1,496

Other income (expense)



(5)





5





(28)





(17)

Total other income, net



2,811





1,136





8,007





1,479

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (21,152)



$ (12,509)



$ (46,304)



$ (42,430)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.49)



$ (0.30)



$ (1.09)



$ (1.02)

Weighted-average shares used to compute

net loss per share, basic and diluted



42,868,340





41,997,195





42,619,075





41,777,052



