Tyra Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 19-21st, 2024:

Todd Harris , CEO of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 19th , at 2:00 pm GMT.

TYRA management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings and B2B meetings.

36th Annual Piper Healthcare Conference, December 3-5th, 2024, New York:

Mr. Harris will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4 th , at 10:30 am ET .

TYRA management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be available via the For Investors page on the TYRA website.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's expertise in FGFR biology has created a differentiated pipeline with three clinical-stage programs in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. The Company's lead precision medicine stemming from SNÅP, TYRA-300, is a potential first-in-class selective FGFR3 inhibitor that is designed to avoid the toxicities associated with inhibition of FGFR1, FGFR2 and FGFR4, while being agnostic for the FGFR3 gatekeeper mutations. TYRA-300 is in development for the treatment of cancer in the SURF301 Phase 1/2 study and for achondroplasia in the BEACH301 Phase 2 study. TYRA is also developing TYRA-200, an investigational, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor, in the SURF201 study for metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and TYRA-430, an investigational FGFR4/3-biased inhibitor for FGF19+/FGFR4-driven cancers. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.

For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn.

