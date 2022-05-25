Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Brand Names Alc-Bev and AdTech Industry Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer

Jackie joins Tyson 2.0 after most recently serving as Head of Commerce Media for Anheuser-Busch's U.S. portfolio where she built a first of its kind Connected Commerce strategy integrating shopper marketing, e-retail and direct-to-consumer programs. She oversaw social and programmatic partnerships working with companies including Google, Meta, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter, Code3, Yahoo and The Trade Desk. Jackie previously served as Digital Media Manager for Anheuser-Busch's Michelob ULTRA brand family, leading all omnichannel strategy for Michelob ULTRA, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold and Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer. Before this, Jackie worked at Adobe, spearheading the Anheuser-Busch account for over fifteen brands. Some of Jackie's previous clients include Alex and Ani, St. Jude Children's Hospital, and Express Scripts.

"This is a big moment for Tyson 2.0," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0 "Jackie brings extensive experience building award-winning brands and cultivating mission-aligned partnerships. We are thrilled to have her join us as we continue to expand our portfolio with game-changing products and marketing campaigns as we did with Mike Bites."

The appointment of Jackie as the first CMO of Tyson 2.0 further demonstrates the brand's commitment to developing their house of brands strategy. Following its launch in November 2021, Tyson 2.0's line of premium cannabis products are now available for purchase in the US and will be available in Canada starting early June. U.S. consumers can find Tyson 2.0 products across 13 states including Colorado, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Delaware, Michigan, Illinois, Washington D.C., Maryland, Ohio, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Washington and additional states throughout the rest of the year.

Jackie's first to market media innovations, customer-centric marketing strategies, and game changing culturally-driven campaigns have been recognized globally through prestigious industry accolades including Cannes Reach Lions and D&AD Pencil awards. Jackie is an avid activist, having served as a Commissioner on the Environmental Policy Board of the Village of New Paltz and currently volunteers advocating for cannabis reform.

"Mike is a legend and it's an amazing experience to be able to work with him and in an industry I'm so passionate about," said Jackie Guarini, incoming Chief Marketing Officer, Tyson 2.0. "His story is inspiring to consumers and fans alike because he found healing through plant-based medicine and hopes to share these benefits through Tyson 2.0 products. Not only are we aiding the body and mind through cannabis, but our whole ethos is built on accessibility. We are in the business of greater wellbeing and that's extremely powerful."

Guarini continues, "Whether it's Tyson 2.0 Mike Bites, TOAD strains, the Ric Flair Drip collection or future collaborations, we are hyper focused on creating products that meet every consumer's needs for any occasion. We aim to evoke emotions for consumers like nostalgia, authenticity and power. The last seven months we have grown at a meteoric pace, and we are on a strong trajectory to get even higher."

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit Tyson20.com . Tyson 2.0-branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com .

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

SOURCE Tyson 2.0