TYSON 2.0, Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Brand, Now Available in Maine

News provided by

TYSON 2.0

30 Jun, 2023, 08:20 ET

Mike Tyson's Acclaimed Cannabis Brand TYSON 2.0 Expands its Reach with East Coast Cannabis Partnership on the Champ's Birthday.

ELIOT, Maine, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maine: the Champ is here. TYSON 2.0, the premium cannabis brand co-founded by cultural icon Mike Tyson, launches today in partnership with elite operator East Coast Cannabis. As Mike Tyson celebrates his birthday, join us in honoring the Champ's extraordinary legacy and his pursuit to make his undisputed cannabis accessible to all through TYSON 2.0.

"I am very grateful to bring TYSON 2.0 to Maine, as the New England region holds a special place in my heart. Our expansion here represents not just the growth of TYSON 2.0, but also our dedication to excellence and quality. We believe in enriching peoples' lives through the responsible use of cannabis, and I can't wait for the people of Maine to experience what we've passionately built with TYSON 2.0," said Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of TYSON 2.0.

The award-winning lineup of Tyson 2.0 products that have been brought to Maine consist of high-end indoor flower across various sizes, elite concentrates and vapes, and the world-famous Mike Bites edible line. Tyson 2.0 and East Coast Cannabis will closely collaborate on cutting-edge genetics that will make each product launch undisputed, core to the shared ethos of both groups.

"Our motto is 'live the adventure,' and few embody that ethos like Mike," said Ryan Ward, co-founder of East Coast Cannabis. "Our mission has always been to provide the best customer service and the highest-quality cannabis to our customers. TYSON 2.0 shares that mission."

"We're thrilled to partner with East Coast Cannabis and launch TYSON 2.0 across Maine. Creating the world's best cannabis products and exceptional customer service are the core of what we do," said Adam Wilks, CEO of TYSON 2.0. "East Coast Cannabis shares our values, and now, together we will continue to deliver an experience unlike any other in Maine."

About Tyson 2.0
TYSON 2.0 launched in October 2021. Now TYSON 2.0's award-winning cannabis line, branded accessories, and other products are available across a vast global network of more than 100,000 retail outlets that span 17 countries. For more information on TYSON 2.0, visit tyson20.com. TYSON 2.0 branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com. TYSON 2.0 hemp-based products are available for purchase at tyson20global.com.

About East Coast Cannabis
East Coast Cannabis of Maine began in a barn in 2017. Today, it is a state-of-the-art, award-winning cannabis operator that embodies Maine's adventurous spirit. Every day, East Coast Cannabis works the New England way to improve the lives of all who seek relief, relaxation, adventure, and play. Proud to be grown in Maine. For more information on East Coast Cannabis, please visit: www.eccannabis.com.

Media Inquiries
Brian Roberts
Chief Communications Officer, TYSON 2.0
908-616-7822
[email protected]

SOURCE TYSON 2.0

