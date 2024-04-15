TYSON 2.0 Partners with PHCANN International in Germany and the UK, Expanding European Footprint

PHCANN International to Cultivate, Manufacture and Distribute Mike Tyson's Renowned Cannabis Products across Germany and the UK

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 , the premium cannabis brand of legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson, and Carma HoldCo Inc announced they have teamed up with PHCANN International (PHCANN), a leading multinational pharmaceutical company committed to providing high-quality cannabinoid-based products worldwide, to exclusively cultivate, manufacture and distribute TYSON 2.0 branded THC products such as flower, concentrates and consumables across Germany and the United Kingdom (UK). The announcement comes just ahead of the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Berlin on April 16 to 17, which representatives will attend.

"Collaborating with PHCANN to bring my premium TYSON 2.0 cannabis products to Germany and the UK is a natural move as industry heavyweights," said TYSON 2.0 Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Mike Tyson. "I'm excited to make our world-class products available to medical cannabis patients in the region. Together, we're setting new standards and delivering something that no one else is bringing to the table."

"We chose to partner with Carma HoldCo, a global brand powerhouse, for their excellence in leveraging cultural influence to redefine industries," commented PHCANN International Co-Founder Yuval Soiref. "TYSON 2.0's extensive selection of acclaimed cannabis products, will be available to German and UK patients this summer – on track to make it one of the largest cannabis brands in the world."

PHCANN International CEO Sasho Stefanoski shared, "This is a pivotal moment in the progress of the industry in Europe. We embrace this opportunity as many countries look toward regulatory changes. To partner with the TYSON 2.0 brand and join forces as well-respected industry leaders puts us in a position where we can lead the charge in pushing industry boundaries."

Carma HoldCo CEO Adam Wilks said, "This venture marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand our global presence and provide quality products to consumers worldwide. With the TYSON 2.0 brand, we are excited to partner with PHCANN because of its track record of pushing the boundaries in European and other international markets and operating at a level above the current standard. By joining forces, we can deliver transformative experiences to medical cannabis consumers in Germany and the UK while leveraging our cultural influence to make a meaningful impact on the market."

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, it has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo Inc.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a prominent global brand company specializing in leveraging cultural influence to redefine industries. Committed to delivering transformative marketing experiences that inspire and elevate consumers' lives, the company thrives on a foundation of perseverance, collaboration, and innovation. Carma HoldCo Inc.'s brand portfolio includes TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip, among others.

PHCANN International

PHCANN International is a leading multinational pharmaceutical company committed to providing high-quality cannabinoid-based products to patients and consumers worldwide. Operating from one of the largest European facilities in strict adherence to EU GMP standards, our Headquarters is situated in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with subsidiaries in North Macedonia, Poland and Germany.

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

[email protected]

570-209-2947

SOURCE TYSON 2.0