TYSON 2.0 Expands Cannabis Brand Presence in Colorado

Mike Tyson's Leading CPG Brand Partners with Seven Point Distributors to Broaden Reach of Premium Cannabis Products in the Centennial State



ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 , the premium cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, is thrilled to announce its expansion in Colorado. The company has forged an exclusive distribution partnership with Seven Point Distributors , a renowned distributor specializing in the seamless movement of cannabis products from producers to retailers, boasting a robust network of dispensaries across the state.

Starting on Thursday, May 14th, TYSON 2.0 products will begin rolling out to even more dispensaries across the state, making its premium products readily accessible to cannabis enthusiasts in Colorado.

Since 2022, TYSON 2.0 has ignited widespread enthusiasm within the cannabis community. The initial product lineup includes a range of options to cater to diverse preferences, featuring premium flower as well as Indica, Sativa and Hybrid pre-rolls. The products can be found at the following dispensaries statewide: Golden Meds, Xclusive Cannabis, High Times Dispensary, Provisions Dispensary, Police and Thieves, Best High, High Plains Strains, Herbs 4 You, Terps and Nature Herbs and Wellness.

"From our meticulously cultivated cannabis flower to our expertly crafted, full-flower pre-rolls, each TYSON 2.0 offering reflects our dedication to quality and innovation," said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. "We're excited to partner with Seven Points Distributors to extend the reach of my premium products to even more cannabis enthusiasts across Colorado, delivering the epitome of purity and satisfaction."

Commenting on the partnership, Meaghan Hutto, COO at Seven Point Distributors remarked, "Partnering with Carma HoldCo and TYSON 2.0 signifies a monumental step forward for both Seven Point Distributors and cannabis consumers across Colorado. As a leading distributor in the cannabis industry, our collaboration enables us to seamlessly broaden the reach of TYSON 2.0 premium cannabis products, ensuring connoisseurs have access to top-tier quality and innovation. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to client and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to delivering unparalleled cannabis experiences to retailers and consumers alike."

Adam Wilks, co-founder and CEO of CarmaHold Co. stated, "Our exclusive distribution partnership with Seven Point Distributors signifies not only our dedication to delivering top-tier products but also reflects our shared commitment to consumer satisfaction. With TYSON 2.0's premium cannabis products now accessible to more consumers across Colorado, we're excited to set new standards of excellence in the industry."

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit www.tyson20.com .

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

About Seven Point Distributors

Elevating Distribution Standards to Simplify Your Business

Seven Point Distributors, we're dedicated to simplifying your business by elevating distribution standards. Our focus is on bringing traditional retail distribution channels to the Colorado cannabis market, ensuring seamless access to premium products for both our consumers and partners like AmeriCannex.

For more information visit, https://sevenpointdistributors.com/ or email: [email protected] .

