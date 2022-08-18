TYSON 2.0 Partners with Leading Multi-State Operator Verano to Launch Ric Flair Drip Cannabis

First-ever Ric Flair Cannabis Products to Rollout Across Verano's 13 State Footprint

Ric Flair Cannabis Products Further Strengthen Company's Celebrity Portfolio and House of Brands Strategy

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 ("the Company"), legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis company, today announced the launch of its Ric Flair Drip Cannabis line in partnership with Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano''), a leading multi-state cannabis company.

Verano is a vertically integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail dispensaries under its signature Zen Leaf and MÜV banners, and develops and produces a suite of branded premium cannabis products, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™ and MÜV™. Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 109 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity.

Earlier this year, TYSON 2.0 expanded its celebrity house of brands strategy with the acquisition of Ric Flair Drip, Inc. This strategic partnership enabled TYSON 2.0 to broaden its product suite with the ability to commercialize pro-wrestler Ric Flair's intellectual property within the cannabis space. With wide-consumer accessibility at the core of TYSON 2.0, the Ric Flair Drip Cannabis line offers premium cannabis products at not so premium prices and will include flower, vape cartridges, edibles, and pre-rolls, all with a Ric Flair vibe.

"WOOOOO! I'm so thrilled to bring Ric Flair Drip Cannabis products to TYSON 2.0 fans. Now, more people can get into the Ric Flair state of mind – limousine riding, jet-flying, good vibes only," said Ric Flair, Founder, Ric Flair Drip, Inc. "I discovered the benefits of cannabis later in life and was overwhelmed by how much it has helped elevate the mind and heal the body. Alongside TYSON 2.0, I am committed to sharing these amazing benefits with as many consumers as possible."

Ric Flair Drip Cannabis is set to launch across Verano's network, with products initially planned to be available in 11 states starting with Arizona, Nevada and Illinois, followed by phased launches across Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. To bring wrestling fans a nostalgic joy in the style of collectible trading cards, cannabis consumers and Ric Flair fans can purchase products, including flower jars, designed with Ric's signature sayings, including "The Nature Boy," and "Champion Cannabis" and "Wrestling All-Star." Vape cartridges named after Ric Flair's alter ego Nature Boy® and inspired by action figures from the 80s will also be available. Additionally, the Ric Flair line will bring a new edible to market, known as "WOOOOO Chews'' coined after Ric's famous catchphrase, "WOOOOO!". 1g pre-rolls in hybrid, sativa and indica strains will also be available, along with 1g and .9g vapes, 3.5g flower jars in hybrid, sativa and indica strains.

"Verano is thrilled to partner with Tyson 2.0 to launch the Ric Flair Drip Cannabis line," said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "TYSON 2.0 products have gained nationwide appeal thanks to their premium product quality and strong reputation, driven by industry icons and cannabis advocates like Ric Flair, who are reducing the stigma around cannabis use and raising awareness about its countless benefits. We are excited to introduce Ric Flair Drip products to our vast network, which will complement our existing suite of premium cannabis offerings, and deliver Ric Flair's trademark energy to fans and cannabis consumers across the nation."

"The launch of Ric Flair Drip Cannabis products marks a major milestone for TYSON 2.0 as we continue to scale our house of brands strategy with timeless icons like Ric Flair. Through our partnership with Verano, cannabis enthusiasts and Ric Flair fans across the nation will have access to a range of premium products at multiple price points that evoke the spirit and energy that Ric is known for. It's been an honor to work with the legend himself, who is dedicated to making waves in the cannabis space and fully committed to serving his fans the highest quality products on the market," said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder, President & Chairman of TYSON 2.0.

TYSON 2.0's launch of Ric Flair Drip Cannabis solidifies the Company's position as a leading celebrity cannabis brand with continued growth in brand performance and differentiated expansion strategy. Since its brand launch in October 2021, the Company has continued to execute its nationwide growth strategy, bringing TYSON 2.0 branded products to consumers and fans across the country. Through licensing, cultivation, and agreements in 20 states nationwide, TYSON 2.0 products are available for purchase in dispensaries and retail locations across Colorado, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, Delaware, Washington D.C., Ohio, Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Washington and select provinces in Canada, with plans to expand in additional regions through Q3 and beyond.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates, and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

About Verano Holdings

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano's portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 13 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "future", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

