Tyson 2.0's 'Solventless Mike Bites': The New Gold Standard in Edibles

Mike Tyson's new Solventless Mike Bites contain no butane, heptane, or ethanol, are harvested in small batches, and prepared by a former Michelin star chef.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Tyson's premier cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 launched Solventless Mike Bites, a new line of gourmet THC edibles prepared by a former Michelin star chef and produced with My Green Network. California cannabis connoisseurs can now enjoy the new Solventless Mike Bites in Mango, Watermelon, Blueberry, and Green Apple flavors.

All Tyson 2.0 products undergo strict laboratory testing and rigorous quality control. But Solventless Mike Bites takes this commitment further: "Solventless extraction is the cleanest and purest way to preserve the plant's unique properties," said Alexander Federico, Chief Revenue Officer of My Green Network, Tyson 2.0's partner for the Solventless Mike Bites.

"Instead of chemicals, we use ice cold water, time and temperature, harvesting and handling flower in small batches to preserve and protect each live trichome. The final result is a pure and uncontaminated extract infused into each Solventless Mike Bite," said Federico.

Solventless Mike Bites' ingredients include pectin, a vegan, plant-based ingredient derived from citrus fruits–not gelatin, an animal derivative common in most gummies–paired with glucose, not high fructose, resulting in a clean, sweet taste encased in a satisfyingly chewy texture that packs a punch and lingers delightfully on the palate.

"We're honored to have partnered with My Green Network in crafting the Solventless Mike Bites. Their expertise in solventless extraction aligns seamlessly with Tyson 2.0's pursuit of perfection," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0. "Get ready for a truly undisputed edible experience."

TYSON 2.0 is renowned for curating exceptional products in quality, consistency, and accessibility through strategic partnerships with the world's best cannabis operators–like My Green Network.

About Tyson 2.0
TYSON 2.0's award-winning cannabis line includes choice flower, pure concentrates, and consumables that pack a punch, all renowned for their exceptional quality, consistency, and affordable pricing. TYSON 2.0 is available in select U.S. states and Canadian provinces through partnerships with best-in-class cannabis operators so that discerning cannabis enthusiasts can enjoy undisputed cannabis anywhere.

For more information on TYSON 2.0, visit tyson20.com. TYSON 2.0 branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com. TYSON 2.0 hemp-based products are available for sale at tyson20global.com.

About My Green Network
Established in 2019, Green Network is a connected California community and manufacturing facility founded by attorneys and chefs passionate about producing clean, solventless products. To learn more about My Green Network, visit www.mygreennetwork.com.

Media Inquiries
Brian Roberts
Chief Communications Officer, Tyson 2.0
202-202-1124
[email protected]

SOURCE Tyson 2.0

