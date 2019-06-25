Tyson® Brand and Hillshire Farm® Spice Up Mealtime with Mexico's Tajín® Clásico Seasoning

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tyson® and Hillshire Farm® brands, in partnership with Tajín,® one of Mexico's most recognized chili lime seasoning brands, announced the launch of five new products featuring the popular Tajín® Clásico Seasoning. Tajín's authentic flavor is a unique blend of mild chili peppers, dehydrated lime juice and sea salt. It is primarily used to enhance the flavor of desserts, vegetables, fresh fruit and now, protein.

The Tyson and Hillshire Farm brands are making it easy to explore this popular flavor by infusing the seasoning directly into several signature chicken and sausage products, including:

"We know people are looking for more authentic, flavor-forward foods that tap into today's globalized palates," said Chef Alexa McKay, who helped inspire the Tajín-flavored products for Tyson brand. "Our partnership with Tajín not only delivers on the growing interest in these flavor varieties, but also means you don't have to make a trip to your favorite ethnic restaurant to enjoy them."

Data from Mintel Foodservice Trends reports 44 percent of consumers are actively seeking out new flavors from various regions of the world1. One in five Americans says their motivations for international flavors are inspired by travel2.

The protein expertise and culinary capabilities of the Tyson and Hillshire Farm teams, combined with Tajín's proven popularity, means more mouth-watering meal options from these beloved brands.

"Tajín brings a unique, flavorful chili-lime 'zing' that pairs perfectly with these products," said Chef Michelle Duran, who helped inspire the Tajín-flavored products for Hillshire Farm brand. "Now, consumers will have even more opportunities to spice up meals with our new flavorful sausage and chicken offerings."

To learn more about these new products, where to purchase them and for recipe inspiration, visit www.tyson.com and www.hillshirefarm.com.

About the Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm® brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient stay-fresh packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm portfolio of quality meats includes Hillshire Farm lunchmeats, Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage, Hillshire Farm Link Sausage and Hillshire Farm® Lit'l Smokies® cocktail links. Visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.

About Tyson® Chicken

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips. As the brand has grown, our beliefs have remained the same. Be good. Be humble. And always keep it real. For more information, visit www.tyson.com.

About TAJÍN®

TAJÍN® is a privately held company established in Mexico since 1985. Its subsidiary office, TAJÍN International was incorporated in the United States in 1993. The leading fruit seasoning in Mexico and in the U.S., TAJÍN is a well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime. Its unique flavor transforms the taste of fruits and vegetables from ordinary to extraordinary and is also a great complement to meats and beverages. TAJÍN is produced in Zapopán, Mexico from world class chiles bought from farmers in the region and then exported to the U.S. as a packaged and branded product, approved by the FDA, to be sold at wholesale and retail. TAJÍN Clásico Seasoning is sold in more than 24,000 points of sale in the U.S. The full line of products sold in the U.S. includes Tajín Habanero Seasoning, Chamoy and Chipotle sauces and a variety of dry chiles for food preparation. For more about Tajín, visit www.tajin.com.

1 Mintel Foodservice Trends: "US Flavor Trends 2018."

2 Mintel Foodservice Trends: "US Flavor and Ingredient Trends 2019."

